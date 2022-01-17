1. Eastern Mennonite (5-3, 1-1 Virginia Independent): The Flames have dealt with a bit of adversity recently as they've faced extended periods of time off the court, but this squad remains lethal when playing at its full potential. Movement: —
2. Spotswood (8-6, 1-0 Valley): The difficult non-district schedule continues to take its toll on the Trailblazers' overall record, but this team appears capable of making a serious postseason run this year behind senior Carmelo Pacheco. Movement: +2
3. Broadway (9-4, 1-0 Valley): Offensive struggles are the only concern right now for a Broadway team has shown different ways to win close games and is seemingly getting better with each passing performance. Movement: —
4. East Rockingham (9-3, 6-1 Bull Run): After some early-season struggles, East Rockingham has battled through some recent adversity and picking up some key wins in the process of putting together a five-game winning streak. Movement: +4
5. Buffalo Gap (9-2, 2-0 Shenandoah): Led by Shenandoah District Player of the Year candidate Bennett Bowers, the Bison have won seven of eight and are a legitimate contender at the Class 1 level this season. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (8-3, 2-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets dealt with a difficult last-second loss to Turner Ashby, but picked up a pair of big wins over Fort Defiance and Riverheads to remain unbeaten in district play. Movement: -4
7. Rappahannock County (8-3, 7-1 Bull Run): Despite a loss to East Rockingham last week in a key Bull Run District battle, the Panthers have won eight of their last nine and proven to be a legitimate postseason contender. Movement: -1
8. Central (9-4, 6-1 Bull Run): After facing a tough midseason stretch, the Falcons have now won three in a row and are climbing back toward the top of the Bull Run District standigns. Movement: -1
9. Turner Ashby (7-4, 1-1 Valley): The Knights opened up Valley District play with a loss to Broadway, but responded with back-to-back impressive wins over Wilson Memorial and Harrisonburg to gain some momentum. Movement: —
10. Staunton (5-5, 1-1 Shenandoah): With losses in three of their last four, the Storm are desperate to get things turned around quickly as they enter a pivotal week in Shenandoah District play. Movement: +1
11. Fort Defiance (4-6, 1-2 Shenandoah): After starting to find its groove midway through the season, the Indians have suddenly dropped three in a row, including a frustrating upset at the hands of previously winless Waynesboro. Movement: -1
12. Harrisonburg (3-8, 0-1 Valley): A difficult non-district schedule hasn't paid off yet as the Blue Streaks continued to have trouble scoring the basketball in a blowout loss to Turner Ashby to open up Valley District play. Movement: —
13. Luray (2-7, 2-2 Bull Run): The Bulldogs have won two of their last three and despite an extended pause due to COVID-19 issues, they look like a team capable of winning some more games this season. Movement: +2
14. Clarke County (3-6, 1-5 Bull Run): Clarke County finally got a win in a non-district battle with Warren County, but has lost six of seven overall and looks like one of the worst teams in the Bull Run. Movement: +2
15. Riverheads (3-4, 0-3 Shenandoah): The season is suddenly getting away from Riverheds, which has lost four in a row and is struggling to get any sort of consistency on the offensive end. Movement: -1
16. Page County (3-9, 2-4 Bull Run): After getting back on track with three straight victories, Page County has now lost two in a row and is in desperate need of a turnaround soon. Movement: +1
17. Stuarts Draft (3-8, 2-1 Shenandoah): The gritty Cougars continue to fight and claw their way through the schedule, winning three of their last five and looking improved from an 0-6 start. Movement: +1
18. Rockbridge County (4-10, 0-1 Valley): A big win over Stuarts Draft on Friday snapped an eight-game losing streak for Rockbridge County, but the Wildcats still have plenty of work to do. Movement: +1
19. Madison County (2-7, 1-4 Bull Run): The Mountaineers earned a win over Strasburg, but are struggling with consistency as they battle through the start of Bull Run District play. Movement: +1
20. Strasburg (5-7, 2-4 Bull Run): With losses in five straight games, the Rams are suddenly looking nothing like the team that started the season and will need a turnaround soon before they fall any further in the district standings. Movement: -7
21. Waynesboro (1-12, 1-2 Shenandoah): The Little Giants have continued to fight through a difficult stretch of the season to start the year and it finally paid off Friday with an upset win on the road over Fort Defiance. Movement: —
22. Mountain View (0-7, 0-5 Bull Run): Although the Generals have yet to earn a win, and may be pressed to find one, they've shown flashes of potential and have several players capable of big scoring nights. Movement: —
