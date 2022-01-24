1. Eastern Mennonite (7-3, 3-1 Virginia Independent): Trey Gillenwater's late bucket gave Eastern Mennonite a big win Saturday and the Flames are suddenly looking like a serious contender at the Division III level this season. Movement: —
2. Spotswood (9-6, 2-0 Valley): The remarkable senior season continues for Carmelo Pacheco, who surpassed 1,000 career points last week, as he continues to navigate the young Trailblazers to high levels of success. Movement: —
3. East Rockingham (11-4, 8-1 Bull Run): Despite a loss to U.Va signee Isaac McKneely and Poca in Bristol over the weekend, the Eagles are hitting their stride and playing their best basketball of the season right now. Movement: +1
4. Buffalo Gap (11-2, 4-0 Shenandoah): The Bison had to grind out a win over a pesky Fort Defiance squad on Saturday, but are playing well as of late and are a serious contender at the Class 1 level this season. Movement: +1
5. Wilson Memorial (9-3, 3-0 Shenandoah): A showdown with Buffalo Gap next week is looming, but the Green Hornets are playing well and junior guard Finn Irving is having a breakout season in his own regard. Movement: +1
6. Broadway (10-6, 2-1 Valley): An ugly loss to Harrisonburg on Saturday highlighted the one flaw with the Gobblers as the team struggled offensively, wasting one of their better defensive performances of the year. Movement: -3
7. Central (10-4, 7-1 Bull Run): The Falcons seemed to have gotten back on track in the past week, including a win over Rappahannock County. or so and have a big-time Bull Run District rematch with East Rockingham this week. Movement: +1
8. Rappahannock County (8-4, 7-2 Bull Run): Although the Panthers are certainly a formidable team and in the top tier of the Bull Run District, they've faced struggles recently with losses to East Rockingham and Central. Movement: -1
9. Turner Ashby (8-5, 1-2 Valley): With the number of shooters the Knights have, they remain a threat on any given night but need to find consistency in order to make a legitimate run in Valley District play. Movement: —
10. Harrisonburg (4-9, 1-1 Valley): An upset win over Broadway on Saturday may be just what Harrisonburg needed as it tries to turn things around in district play after a rough start to the season. Movement: +2
11. Staunton (6-6, 2-2 Shenandoah): The up-and-down campaign continues for the Storm, who seem to take two steps forward and one step back after every big win this season. Movement: -1
12. Riverheads (4-5, 1-4 Shenandoah): The Gladiators got a much-needed win with a victory over Staunton and will now look to build off that moving forward through the remainder of Shenandoah District play. Movement: +3
13. Fort Defiance (4-7, 1-3 Shenandoah): One of the more unexpected twists of the season has been the sudden fall of Fort Defiance, which has lost four in a row and looks nothing like the team many thought they'd be. Movement: -2
14. Clarke County (5-6, 2-5 Bull Run): The Eagles haven't been as sharp as expected this season, but have stayed under the radar and still have time for a turnaround in Bull Run District play. Movement: —
15. Page County (4-10, 3-5 Bull Run): With an abundance of experience and talent, the Panthers have underachieved this season but will be a dangerous team down the stretch and into the postseason. Movement: +1
16. Luray (2-9, 2-4 Bull Run): Scoring has been a challenge at times for Luray, but the Bulldogs have a team capable of playing with most teams in the Bull Run District this season. Movement: -3
17. Madison County (3-8, 2-5 Bull Run): The Mountaineers got a much-needed victory over Luray over the weekend, but will need to prove that they can do that consistently moving forward. Movement: +2
18. Rockbridge County (4-11, 0-2 Valley): Although the Wildcats have played better in the past week or so, they are going to have a lot of trouble finding wins in the competitive Valley District this season. Movement: —
19. Stuarts Draft (3-9, 2-2 Shenandoah): Scoring efficiency remains a concern for Stuarts Draft, but there's no doubt this team is playing significantly better than it was early on in the season. Movement: -2
20. Strasburg (5-8, 2-5 Bull Run): The Rams have struggled mightily the past few weeks and are desperate to get things turned around soon as they continue to sink to the bottom of the Bull Run District standings. Movement: —
21. Waynesboro (1-13, 1-3 Shenandoah): A win over Fort Defiance showed the progress Waynesboro has made this season and the Little Giants look capable of pulling off another upset or two down the stretch. Movement: —
22. Mountain View (0-8, 0-6 Bull Run): The Generals are certainly getting better, closing the gap against teams in district play, but will have to put together a complete game if they hope to earn a win at all this season. Movement: —
