1. Eastern Mennonite (8-5, 4-3 Virginia Independent): It was a rough week for the Flames, who have dropped back-to-back tough ones, but this team continues to have high aspirations as it gets back into form late in the year. Movement: —
2. East Rockingham (13-4, 10-1 Bull Run): Tyler Nickel's 54-point outburst against Central showcased why East Rockingham is a state contender again this year and the Eagles look the part with victories in nine of their last 10. Movement: +1
3. Spotswood (10-6, 3-0 Valley): The young Trailblazers continue to get better with each passing performance, including a grind-it-out victory over Broadway in a key Valley District contest last week in Penn Laird. Movement: -1
4. Buffalo Gap (12-2, 5-0 Shenandoah): With wins in 10 of their last 11, the Bison are headed into a showdown with Wilson Memorial on Tuesday with wave of momentum, led by one of the area's best players in guard Bennett Bowers. Movement: —
5. Wilson Memorial (11-3, 5-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets battled through some midseason adversity and are looking a lot more like the team that was the area's best early on after wins in five of their last six. Movement: —
6. Broadway (10-7, 2-2 Valley): Although scoring remains a concern at times, the Gobblers looked more efficient in a close loss to Spotswood and their defense is good enough to give them a chance against anyone this season. Movement: —
7. Central (12-5, 9-2 Bull Run): Outside of a loss to East Rockingham, which Central actually played pretty well in despite the loss, the Falcons have been rolling as of late with victories in six of their last seven. Movement: —
8. Rappahannock County (10-4, 9-2 Bull Run): The Panthers continue to fly under the radar as one of the best teams in the Bull Run District and have won five of their last six as they enter a key week in league play. Movement: —
9. Turner Ashby (8-6, 1-2 Valley): The up-and-down season continues for Turner Ashby, which followed a non-district blowout victory over Monticello with a 15-point loss to the Mustangs just a few nights later. Movement: —
10. Harrisonburg (6-9, 2-1 Valley): Riding a three-game winning streak and looking much improved, the Blue Streaks are hoping for a midseason turnaround and more success in Valley District play. Movement: —
11. Clarke County (6-7, 4-6 Bull Run): Clarke County has suddenly won three of four and although there are still concerns, the Eagles are playing a much higher level of basketball than they were in the first few weeks. Movement: +3
12. Staunton (6-9, 2-4 Shenandoah): The Storm have suddenly hit a wall, dropping four in a row and looking like a shell of the team that started off the season relatively well and was considered a Shenandoah District contender. Movement: -1
13. Fort Defiance (5-8, 2-3 Shenandoah): The Indians finally got a win again with a victory over Riverheads, but have a lot to figure out still with losses in five of their last six overall. Movement: —
14. Riverheads (4-7, 1-5 Shenandoah): As another Shenandoah District team struggling mightily, the Gladiators have dropped seven of eight and are having major concerns with scoring the basketball consistently. Movement: -2
15. Madison County (5-8, 3-5 Bull Run): The Mountaineers are showing steady improvement and it paid off last week with a trio of victories that has the team moving up from the bottom of the Bull Run District standings. Movement: +2
16. Page County (4-11, 3-6 Bull Run): After a midseason surge, Page County is suddenly reeling again with losses in four of their last five and a major struggle on the defensive end serving as the main cause. Movement: -1
17. Luray (3-10, 3-5 Bull Run): Luray got a much-needed win over struggling Mountain View, but has still lost three of four and is having trouble finding consistency on the defensive end. Movement: -1
18. Rockbridge County (4-13, 0-3 Valley): The Wildcats just don't have many solid scoring options and will have trouble finding much success in Valley District play this season. Movement: —
19. Strasburg (6-10, 3-7 Bull Run): Although a win over Mountain View was nice, the Rams have lost eight of the last nine and are struggling mightily in Bull Run District action. Movement: +1
20. Waynesboro (2-14, 2-4 Shenandoah): The Little Giants continue to surprise folks in Shenandoah District play, but followed a win over Stuarts Draft with a 52-point blowout loss to rival Wilson Memorial. Movement: +1
21. Stuarts Draft (3-10, 2-3 Shenandoah): It appeared Stuarts Draft was figuring things out at one point midway through the season, but the Cougars have now lost four in a row and offensive woes remain a major concern. Movement: -2
22. Mountain View (0-12, 0-10 Bull Run): Although the Generals remain searching for their first win, they've made things more respectable on the scoreboard in several recent setbacks. Movement: —
