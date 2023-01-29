GREENVILLE — Junior guard Avery Bradley scored 22 points to help lead Buffalo Gap to a massive 55-43 road win in Shenandoah District girls basketball action against Riverheads on Friday.
Bradley, who has played her best basketball of the season during the Bison's current seven-game winning streak, talked about how much getting the win over their rivals meant to her and her teammates.
"This one is huge," Bradley said. "Especially both times we lost to them last year and we lost to them earlier in the season, so I think we came out with the fight in this game and we were determined to get the win."
Bradley hit seven 3-pointers in the contest, which helped the offense open up a little more for her teammates, especially in the second half, where they outscored the Gladiators 29-17 after being tied at the half.
Bison head coach Phillip Morgan was pleased with how the team shot from deep and how Bradley set up her teammates in the paint, but said his squad could have been more efficient with their two-point buckets.
"I would've liked to make a few more of the shots we got in the paint," Morgan said. "But Avery shot really well, especially there in the first half. ... Her shooting kind of opened up and gave us some things. We capitalized on some, but I thought we could do a little more."
Riverheads head coach Preston Woods talked about the effort his team put out there in this game.
"I thought our kids played hard," Woods said. "Buffalo Gap [is] a really good team. The Bradley kid shot lights out, I thought, and a lot of those shots were contested shots. Like I said, we played hard, we went on a little drought in the third. I think we were 1-for-12 from five feet and in, that hurt us a lot. Take away that, I think it's a lot closer than it was. Kids battled all the way to the end."
Another reason the second half became more dominant for Buffalo Gap was the defensive pressure forcing Riverheads (5-10, 3-5 Shenandoah), which has now lost six of its last seven into some mistakes on the offensive end of the floor. Gap opened the second half on a 10-0 run.
"What I thought was happening was the guards were still putting pressure out front. I think our two backline [girls], Hannah Coffman and Chloe Emurian, were rotating," Morgan said. "I know Hannah got several steals in that [half]. When they get the steals, they are able to handle the ball, they are able to get up the floor. So I think that back-line rotation was really what was key to it."
Gap (11-6, 5-3 Shenandoah) will host Wilson Memorial on Tuesday in another big Shenandoah District battle while the Gladiators hit the road that evening to take on Fort Defiance in Don Landes Gymnasium.
