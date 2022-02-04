It was a battle of who could convert the most opportunities Friday night at Roger Bergey Court.
From one steal to another missed chance, neither team found rhythm or got hot in a Valley District boys basketball contest between Harrisonburg and Broadway.
Well, that was until the fourth quarter. Behind a whole team comeback effort, the Gobblers picked up a big 58-54 Valley District win in overtime and avenging a loss earlier this month to the Blue Streaks at home.
“We’ve lost a lot of games by two points this year. Matter of fact, probably about seven,” Broadway coach Dwight Wilson said. “For our team to finally get one was pretty nice. It’s a good confidence builder for them.”
Overtime embodied what the latter half of the game was — thrilling. Broadway made the first basket in the extra four minutes and then made shots at the free-throw line count. A combination of shots made by senior forward Conner Barnes and senior guard Dakota Dove was the difference late. From there, the away team held onto possession and took the district victory.
“I was able to stay focused,” Barnes said, “To just kind of zone out everything and just kind of do me for my team — they have my back throughout.”
The fourth quarter was a fun one, as the Blue Streaks brought an eight-point lead into the final eight minutes. The Gobblers struggled in the third quarter — notching only 11 points — but found a bit more rhythm down the stretch.
Broadway pulled it to within three with under four minutes remaining. While the Blue Streaks found their luck with forcing Broadway turnovers in the first three quarters, it was the Gobblers who had their fair share of chances as the clock ticked down. Barnes made the free throws count and suddenly what once was a nine-point led was a one-score game.
It came down to the end as Broadway tied the game up. The Gobblers even picked the lead at one point, but Harrisonburg came back to tie it and to overtime, the game went. At that point, it was all Gobblers.
“Harrisonburg is just really physical with us,” Walton said. “It took us a while to kind of adjust and try to adjust and all that stuff, but we definitely did deep down the road. I mean, we definitely executed things well.”
Broadway was the team that got the scoring started, hitting a 3-pointer right off the bat to open up the contest. The Gobbler continued on an early hot streak to go up 7-3 at the halfway point but the Blue Streaks surged back. It took a late basket by senior point guard Connor Barnes to give the visiting team a 14-13 lead.
The second frame was the one where the Blue Streaks shined. Picking up 14 points in the eight-minute quarter, it was the home team’s defense that stuck out. Harrisonburg picked up steals left and right and when it got them, they converted. That led to the 25-20 halftime lead.
While the Blue Streaks got their time with the ball and possession opportunities to set up, ultimately the team couldn’t find the basket when it counted late.
“Tonight, I think we grew up a little bit,” Walton said. “We built some confidence in ourselves. Hitting the free throws and taking care of the ball or things that have we’ve struggled a little bit with, so those are are things that are nice to see coming together at the end.”
The Gobblers (11-7, 3-2 Valley) were led by Conner Barnes’ 26 points while Dove had 13 and Noah Hertzler finished with eight. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago added seven for Broadway, which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Blue Streaks (6-12, 2-3 Valley) were led by Kayden Hottle-Madden and Evan Bert with 11 points apiece.
“It was a very big win and we really needed definitely for this region play,” Barnes said. “We’re gonna have to try and fight for the rest of the season.”
Broadway 14 6 11 19 8 — 58
Harrisonburg 13 14 14 11 4 — 54
BROADWAY (58) — Caleb Barnes 0 0-0 0, Dove 3 5-8 13, Hutcheson 0 1-2 1, Litten 0 0-0 0, Michael 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 4 0-0 8, Gonzalez Santiago 2 2-3 7, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Conner Barnes 10 7-8 26, Santiago 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-20 58.
HARRISONBURG (54) — Burgess 2 3-3 8, Martinez 0 0-0 0, Washington 0 0-2 0, Brown 1 0-0 2, Walker 0 0-0 0, Hottle-Madden 2 2-2 11, Cruce 2 1-2 6, Bert 5 1-2 11, Walker 1 0-0 2, Alvarado 3 0-0 6, Haverty 2 0-0 4, Edwards 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-11 54.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Dove 2, Gonzalez Santiago), Harrisonburg 3 (Burgess, Hottle-Madden, Cruce).
