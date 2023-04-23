BROADWAY —
Harrisonburg led 5-4 after four and a half innings, but the Gobblers struck big in the fifth. With two outs, senior first baseman Isaac Wouters doubled and was followed by Crider's blast to center field to make it 6-4.
Juniors Mason Lynn and Shea Kushner both singled, and sophomore left fielder Peyton Frank's single drove in Lynn to make it 7-5 by inning's end.
Harrisonburg got a run in the sixth after Sawyer Hook singled and later scored on an error for the Blue Streaks' last run of the night, trailing 7-6. The Gobblers got two runs in the sixth courtesy of two walks and two stolen bases that completed the scoring.
The Gobblers opened the scoring in the first inning. Junior infielder Bransen Hensley led off with a triple to deep center field, junior Conner Michael followed with an RBI double, and senior pitcher Hunter Deavers had an RBI single to make it 2-0.
Broadway got two more in the second after a walk, a bunt single by Frank, and a two-run double by Hensley. The Blue Streaks got a run in the third after Jayden Barnard reached on an error and later scored to make it 4-1.
The big inning for the Blue Streaks came in the fourth. Anson Wolter walked, and then Hook struck out but advanced to first on a passed ball, which was a key play. Bernard and Lucas followed with singles and three runs scored to knot the game 4-4.
Harrisonburg took its last lead, 6-5, in the top of the fifth after Noel Cano Rocha doubled down the right-field line and scored when Toby Corriston tripled.
Crider was the big stick for Broadway, collecting two hits and three RBIs.
"I knew it was gone when I hit it," the sophomore catcher said of his home run. "I spent a lot of time in the batting cage this week and it helped."
Hensley added two hits and two RBIs, while Deavers and Frank added two hits for the Gobblers.
"We have been focusing on letting a lot of first strike pitches go by so we started jumping on the first pitch," said Hensley. Sophomore Ty Sharpe picked up the win after coming on in relief in the fifth.
"I just came in ready to pitch, and my curve ball was working well. It's one of my best pitches," Sharpe said.
Barnard and Corriston paced the Blue Streaks with two hits apiece as the Streaks battled the entire way.
"After the Spotswood game last week, we took baby steps forward," HHS head coach Kevin Tysinger said. "Tonight, I thought we took a full step forward. I thought Sawyer threw great, we left some runners out there, and we made some good plays. I like where we are heading."
Broadway coach George Laase felt his team's early season games pay dividends. "I challenged the guys to step up," said Laase. "We've been in a lot of close games so we are used to hitting in pressure situations. We haven't reached our best baseball yet."
The win was the third straight for the Gobblers, who improved to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in the Valley. Broadway heads to Rockbridge County on Tuesday. Harrisonburg fell to 1-10, 0-4, and will host Riverheads on Wednesday.
