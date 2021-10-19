Coming off convincing victories last week, Broadway and East Rockingham both moved up in the latest prep football regional power ratings that were released by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.
Fresh off a thumping of Class 5 Harrisonburg on the road, the Gobblers (19.86) moved up the No. 6 spot in Region 3C behind Valley District opponents Rockbridge County (21.86), which is in fourth, and Turner Ashby (20.57) in fifth. Broadway will host the Wildcats in a district clash on Friday at 7 p.m. at BHS.
The Knights defeated Spotswood 43-0 last week for their second consecutive Valley District victory while Rockbridge is starting to click offensively after back-to-back victories over Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro.
Wilson (18.86) and Staunton (18.00) are currently in the seventh and eighth spots in Region 3C while Waynesboro (16.00), Spotswood (14.29) and Fort Defiance (14.14) are currently out of the playoff picture.
There was quite a bit of change in Region 2B, too, with Stuarts Draft (23.00) taking over the top spot, followed by Central (21.67), Clarke County (21.43) and Strasburg (20.67) in the top four.
Luray (20.00) fell all the way to No. 5 after a loss to East Rockingham (17.20), which actually jumped up to sixth, followed by Buckingham County (16.80) and Page County (14.50) to round out the top eight.
Despite the loss to the Gobblers, Harrisonburg (21.57) remains at the No. 12 position in Region 5D while Riverheads (24.86) and Buffalo Gap (17.00) sit at the first and third spots in Region 1B.
