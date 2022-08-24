For two programs in opposite spots in terms of results and goals this season, there will be a common familiarity when they face each other tonight.
Both Broadway and Fort Defiance are under first-year head coaches this season.
The Gobblers are led by former Spotswood assistant Colton Frey while the Indians are now led by former JV head coach Amber Pitsenbarger.
But as Broadway gets set to host Fort at 7 p.m. at BHS in both teams' second match of the season, the differences in where the programs sit is glaring.
"We are a young team, holding only two seniors," Frey said. "When you add in a whole new scheme and expectations, there is a sharp learning curve. However, this team is full of talent. Fort is a historically strong program. But at this point in the season, our keys to success lie less with what they are doing and more with our own execution. When we are able to play aggressively and to our own strengths, we are going to have success."
The Gobblers are coming off a couple of rough seasons in recent years, but Frey is confident he can get the program turned around by focusing on the "little things" and finding ways to stay consistent in all aspects of the game.
But the Indians are in a bit of a different boat, coming off a run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state quarterfinals and now being led by Pitsenbarger, who is a former player under previous coach Sue Leonard.
"The hardest thing so far has been all the little behind-the-scenes stuff that Sue has done for years that I never really had to do that comes with running a program," Pitsenbarger said. "Luckily, I have some amazing assistant coaches helping me get everything set and ready for the season. The coaching is the easy part. These girls are amazing and I’ve coached them all for several years."
It was easy to see the programs are in different spots on opening night Tuesday as Broadway went on the road and suffered a four-set loss to Waynesboro, which hadn't won a match in over a calendar year, while Fort Defiance cruised to a sweep of non-district rival Turner Ashby at home.
But that doesn't diminish how bright the future for the Gobblers could be, Frey said, as he continues to focus on establishing high expectations within.
"Each coach has their own style, their own points of emphasis and their own scheme," Frey said. "It takes time for players to feel comfortable in those transitions. It also takes time for me, as a new coach, to learn the players preferred way to learn. It is a learning curve to know how hard you can push people, what makes them tick and how you can pull out the best in each of them. The ladies in our program have done an awesome job taking this challenge head on. ... They learned quickly that I am going to hold them to high standards, but that we are going to have a good time doing it."
Frey is known for his passion while coaching and his willingness to do whatever it takes to help each player succeed on and off the court.
He said the Gobblers have learned that early on about him and it has allowed the team to feel more motivated for certain ways he runs the program.
"Everything that we do has a purpose," Frey said. "Every rep, every burpee, every lesson is a building block to our goal of winning a championship."
For Pitsenbarger, she admitted she hasn't tried to change up too much considering the amount of talent the team has and its history of success.
After playing for the Indians for five years and now coaching for six, she said her plan is to simply try to push each player to their full potential.
"When you have something that works and people respect, you try not to change it too much," Pitsenbarger said. "I push them hard every day and expect the best all the time, but they know I do it because I care about them and making them the best players and all-around people they can be."
As the teams get set to square off, both coaches said they are focused on themselves.
For the Gobblers, that means trying to do the little things right. And for the Indians, the focus is on staying sharp fundamentally early in the season.
Despite being in two different spots in terms of recent success, both first-year coaches could agree that they have similar focuses at this point in the year.
"Volleyball is all about the little things: being on your toes, covering your hitter, communicating constantly, never taking a point offand being willing to fail," Frey said. "For us to find success against Fort, we need to do the little things. As we are able to do those consistently, we are able to find success in the big things."
