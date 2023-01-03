The Fort Defiance girls and Broadway boys indoor track teams showed up ready to compete on Monday.
With Kaity Ruiz’s win in the 500-meter dash being one of the highlights, the Indians grabbed the win in their first meet of the year at Eastern Mennonite University’s Yoder Arena.
For the boys, the Gobblers trounced second place Fort by nearly 100 points for the team win, with Walker Knicely’s pole vault win being one of their top performances.
The FDHS girls placed first with 104 points, followed by Turner Ashby with 75, Broadway with 52 and Eastern Mennonite with 35.
Ruiz won the 500-meter dash with a time of 1:23.34, nearly three seconds ahead of second-place finisher Taylor Driver from Broadway.
Ruiz said she changed her warm-up routine for this meet and ran a mile, rather than usually doing sprints to prepare. She felt her mental and physical preparation paid off in the end.
“I kind of put myself in the mindset of, 'I’m here to do better for myself,'” Ruiz said. “I’m not worried so much about competition, just trying to run for me.”
The Broadway boys totaled 141 points for the win. Fort Defiance took second place with 63.5, third was Turner Ashby with 49.5 and fourth was Eastern Mennonite with 37.
Broadway’s Ryley Tinnell won the boys 500-meter dash with a time of 1:13.74. He later won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:01.
Tinnell enjoys competing inside when it comes to shorter distance, he said. He described how EMU’s track can be a challenge with its sharp, short turns.
“It feels like you’re losing some of your balance around the turns and you’re losing some of your momentum,” Tinnell said. “Overall, I think it’s a great facility. Everybody’s very nice and the staff is very kind.”
TA’s Magdalena Lantz-Trissel took the win in the girls 1600-meter run with a 6:16. Trinity Neff won the all-Fort girls 1000-meter with a time of 3:21. For the boys, Broadway’s Jayden Kerr won the 1000-meter with a time of 2:59.
Eastern Mennonite’s Christian Meixner was victorious in the 300-meter dash with a time of 40.64. For the girls, TA’s Amelia Hughes won with a time of 45.94.
Fort Defiance’s Lillian Elsea and Eastern Mennonite’s Marley McGlaughlin tied for first in the 55-meter dash at a time of 8.04. The boys 55-meter dash saw Turner Ashby’s Sam Briggs win with a time of 6.84.
Briggs said he found something in him that he didn’t have earlier in the season on Monday. The 55-meter dash is relatively new to him, as he’s normally done long and triple jumps the past few years.
“We have a new indoor coach this year, and so other precedents that have been set were broken,” Briggs said. “I’m glad they were because [I’ve] come into something that I normally wouldn’t have done.”
For field events, Turner Ashby’s Katie Miller won the shot put with a mark of 32.07 meters. Driver took the win in high jump with a 4.10-meter mark. TA’s Ella Tatro was the sole girl pole vaulter who had a mark of seven meters.
Miller said it wasn’t her best day as she struggled early on, but she felt better about her performance knowing she got the win.
“On days that I struggle or it’s not a good throwing day, that’s when I really take the time and focus on my mental game,” Miller said. “So then I know I’m in the game, even if my physical game is struggling. … Coming out with the win really did help me from struggling with throwing.”
For the boys, Broadway’s Herschel Hoffeditz notched first place in the shot with a mark of 40.07 meters. Turner Ashby’s Drew Teter won the high jump with a mark of 5.06 meters.
Knicely won the pole vault with a 12.06-meter mark. He said he’s feeling good physically going into the New Year, after having practiced some throughout Christmas break. He’s aiming to hit a personal record before the season's end.
“I’ve been feeling pretty good about the New Year’s,” Knicely said. “I’ve learned more stuff about my pole and I’ve fixed my form to where I can go up on another pole to hopefully get better and more [personal records].”
