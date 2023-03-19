Junior infielder Conner Michael was 2-for-4 with an RBI and was also strong in relief on the mound as Broadway did just enough late in the game to hold on for a 5-4 non-district victory over Wilson Memorial on Friday in Augusta-Rockingham County action.
Michael relieved Hunter Deavers in the fourth inning on the bump and proceeded to toss 2.2 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out four for the Gobblers. Deavers gave up one run on six hits and three walks while striking out two.
But Broadway ran into trouble late as Wilson plated three runs in the final inning off singles from senior designated hitter Dusty Cash, sophomore shortstop Jayden Saunders, and senior first baseman Finn Irving to cut the deficit to one. But on Irving's single, which scored sophomore infielder Wyatt Wood, Saunders was thrown out while heading to second, which ultimately sealed the visitors' victory in Fishersville.
It was the Gobblers' second straight non-district victory by one run after blowing a 2-0 lead and falling by one to Fort Defiance in their season opener earlier in the week.
In the victory over the Green Hornets, senior Eli Hall, an outfielder, was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while junior infielder Shea Kushner had an RBI double.
Other key contributors for Broadway included Bransen Hensley, a junior infielder committed to West Virginia, Deavers, and junior infielder Mason Lynn with a hit each.
For Wilson, which dropped its second game in as many nights to an opponent from the Valley District, Saunders, and Irving led the way with two hits and an RBI apiece.
Jalen Rowzie, a senior second baseman, was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Hornets, while Cash and junior outfielder Jaden Rose each had an RBI single.
Aiden Podgorski and Blake Rodgers, a pair of seniors, added a hit apiece for Wilson. Podgorski pitched two scoreless relief frames, striking out four and walking one.
The Gobblers (2-1) return to action Tuesday in another non-district tilt as they host Skyline, while the Hornets (0-2) will travel to Monticello that evening.
