BROADWAY — Filtered through a slight southern accent and a personality that certainly doesn’t love the spotlight, Wren Wheeler explained it in a simplified way.
“Just working hard at everything and it’ll play out how it will,” the Broadway sophomore said when explaining her success. “You just have to do everything you can do, give it your all.”
The 5-foot-7 guard was an All-Valley District performer last year as a freshman for the Broadway girls basketball team, but the No. 2 scoring option alongside former teammate Emma Bacon.
With Bacon now gone to graduation and the Gobblers featuring just two seniors on this year’s roster, the soft-spoken Wheeler has taken on an increased responsibility in her role.
“It’s definitely different, but we have a lot of young girls coming up and playing well and handling the pressure of being on varsity,” Wheeler said. “That’s helped a lot.”
Many expected Wheeler to step into the void left by Bacon this year, but it wasn’t that simple early on in the season as the sophomore learned how to play with new teammates.
Through a 1-2 start to the season, the sophomore was scoring the basketball but wasn’t putting up numbers at the rate she had hoped to when she established her preseason expectations.
“She came in to start the year and was struggling just a little bit to get her feet under her and figure out what her role was going to be as part of the team and part of the group,” Broadway second-year head coach Jeremy Fulk said. “As she’s started to settle in and realized she’s the primary option, she’s realized she’s No. 1 in terms of what our options are offensively. She’s adjusted to that mindset and improved each and every game.”
In a 63-20 non-district rout of Staunton on Dec. 6, things suddenly clicked for Wheeler.
She exploded for a career-high 36 points that night, hitting six 3-pointers on over 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc while also hitting over half of her shots from the field.
On top of her scoring production, the point guard also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
“Wren is a kid who constantly works, constantly battles,” Fulk said. “She’s our leading rebounder as the point guard. That gives you an idea of the kind of work ethic that kid has.”
The Gobblers have now won back-to-back games and Wheeler is a big reason why.
Lindsey Wimer and Lily Gatesman, a pair of seniors, undoubtedly play valuable roles as leaders for Broadway but Wheeler’s production on the court is certainly inspiring.
“She’s really nice and the way she helps me when I make a mistake, since I’m a freshman and I’m still learning things, she tells me how to improve and is very nice and motivating,” Gobblers standout freshman guard April Gingerich said. “She helps me out a lot.”
One thing Bacon did so well during her time at Broadway was bring a prolific scoring ability to the court with a confidence that was on display, whether she was playing poorly or not.
As Wheeler continues to grow, her head coach is seeing a similar type of swagger in her game this year.
“She’s finally starting to figure out where she fits in and what her role is,” Fulk said. “I only see her going up from here. She’s going to do a lot of really special things.”
Throughout the offseason, Wheeler focused on improving her versatility as a scorer.
She did that in preparation for this moment, she said, knowing she’d need to be more than a spot-up shooter for her team to be successful.
“My drive has gotten a lot better and my finishes,” Wheeler said. “I worked really hard to get stronger over the summer and I think that’s helped a lot.”
With a bright future still ahead of her at Broadway, Wheeler certainly has goals she'd like to reach.
Her brother, Bryar Wheeler, was a standout receiver for the BHS football team from 2016-2018 and just wrapped up a strong college career at Shenandoah this past fall.
For his younger sister, that type of success — and more — is something she aims to replicate.
And when speaking about it, the sophomore has a way of explaining it quite simply.
“I definitely want to play in college at the highest level,” Wheeler said. “That’s the goal.”
