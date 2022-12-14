FORT DEFIANCE — It was a tight game throughout but when clutch time arrived late, Broadway was able to capitalize and ride the wave to a non-district win.
Led by sophomore Wren Wheeler’s 27 points, the Gobblers stood toe-to-toe with Fort Defiance all game long, until a late surge in the fourth quarter put them ahead and propelled them to an 80-68 girls basketball win at Don Landes Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“The way that Fort likes to play, getting up and down the way they do, that’s tough,” Broadway head coach Jeremy Fulk said. “That’s real tough, the girls dug deep. I couldn't be any prouder of them.”
The Indians were up by one heading into the fourth quarter, but the Gobblers didn’t let them get away. Leading by four in the final minutes, Broadway’s foul shots and key rebounds helped extend its lead to double digits, ultimately securing the win.
The Gobblers were 17-of-22 from the free-throw line. Senior Lily Gatesman, who tallied 24 points in the game, knew the foul shots were important to make as the game winded down.
“We shoot a ton [of foul shots] in practice,” Gatesman said. “It was really important to us tonight to hit those. ... We’ve been working hard on being able to hit those in games when we need them.”
Both offenses looked stout in the first quarter as Fort Defiance came out with its usual up-tempo attack and drained multiple 3-pointers. Broadway did a good job capitalizing on turnovers, meanwhile, and led by five at the end of the period.
Fulk believes the biggest factor when facing Fort Defiance’s system is to stay poised under pressure when it comes to getting the ball up the court.
“They’re going to run three and four girls at a time to try and trap you,” Fulk said.
Defensively, Fulk said the key is to guard the 3-point line. Luckily for the Gobblers, Fulk noted the Indians weren’t as successful from beyond the arc as they were in their last matchup.
The Indians drained 17 3-pointers en route to a 75-36 win over Broadway on Dec. 14, 2021. On Tuesday, they only hit eight from the 3-point line.
“They didn’t have that kind of performance tonight,” Fulk said. “So we were able to capitalize on that, get ahead late and maintain the lead.”
Most of Broadway’s returning players have seen Fort Defiance’s style before, unlike the new faces on the team. Fulk said they were “panicky” at first, but eventually settled in.
“I think once they realized that they were good enough to dribble through it, that they were good enough to pass and cut and work the ball up the court and get through it, they settled in pretty quickly,” Fulk said. “But there was a little bit of adjustment for them there at the beginning.”
1 of 23
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Wren Wheeler looks for a route around Fort Defiance's Trinity Hedrick.
Broadway's Wren Wheeler looks for a route around Fort Defiance's Trinity Hedrick.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance's Trinity Hedrick drives into the paint against Broadway's Kaley Runion.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance's Taliyah Hostetter flips the ball back in bounds.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance's Taliyah Hostetter drives around Broadway's Wren Wheeler.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance's Maecy Ann Frizzelle makes the steal on Broadway's Wren Wheeler.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance's Trinity Hedrick drives around Broadway's Kaley Runion.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Lily Gatesman and Fort Defiance's Calleigh Wilkerson battle for a rebound.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance's Taliyah Hostetter takes a pass around Broadway's Maya Bacon.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Maya Bacon looks for a route around Fort Defiance's Mia Alexander.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway head coach Jeremy Fulk talks with his team before the start of the second quarter.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance's Trinity Hedrick lines up before a free throw.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Wren Wheeler gets hung up on Fort Defiance's Carleyanne Ryder as she goes up for a shot.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance head coach Mike Gale paces his bench.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance's Mia Alexander drives around Broadway's Maya Bacon.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's April Gingerich tries to drive around Fort Defiance's Trinity Hedrick under the basket.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Alexa Dingus takes a shot against Fort Defiance's Maecy Ann Frizzelle.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Kaley Runion fends off Fort Defiance's Jayden Hostetter as she drives into the paint.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Wren Wheeler drives past Fort Defiance's Rachel Bast.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance's Calleigh Wilkerson and Broadway's Jerin Billmeyer battle for a loose ball under the basket.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Wren Wheeler fires a pass across the court under pressure from Fort Defiance's Cadyn Dunbrack.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Alexa Dingus takes a shot under pressure from Fort Defiance's Mia Alexander.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's April Gingerich fends off Fort Defiance's Mia Alexander as she drives up the court.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Fort Defiance vs. Broadway Basketball
Fort Defiance's Trinity Hedrick posts up against Broadway's April Gingerich.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
The Indians outscored the Gobblers 22-13 in the second quarter to lead by four at halftime. They maintained the lead through the third quarter, but in the end, they weren’t able to hang on.
Other top scorers for Broadway (4-2), which has now won three in a row, included junior Lexi Dingus with 12, freshman Kaley Runion with 10 and freshman April Gingerich with seven.
Knowing Fort Defiance often shoots 3-pointers, Gatesman said it was key to be on their game offensively by finding good looks at the basket and pushing the pace.
"Those run-out layups really helped us,” Gatesman said. “We knew that we would have to push the game if they were shooting 3s and we’re hitting more 2s. ... We had some really important 3s from some of our younger girls that helped us out tonight.”
For the Indians (2-2), junior Trinity Hedrick led with 22 points while junior Mia Alexander notched 18 points — including three 3-pointers.
Fort Defiance head coach Mike Gale said his team is still growing when it came to their system, but added that they’ve made great strides in the last few weeks and likes where his team is headed.
“We’re getting there,” Gale said. “It’s a learning process, we’ve got eight new girls [playing] varsity basketball. It’s going to take a little time, but I like where we’re going.”
After losing at FDHS last year, Gatesman said the team was most proud that they never gave up and didn’t give up the lead when they had it, despite their dismal loss a year ago.
“Knowing what happened here last year, just pushing through that mental block was a big thing for us,” Gatesman said.
Fulk told his girls that this was the game he’s been waiting for since losing to Fort Defiance last year.
Moving forward, the second-year coach is hopeful this is what Broadway basketball will look like.
“If that’s the case, there’s only good things for us from here,” Fulk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.