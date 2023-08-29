2022-23 ALL-VALLEY BASEBALL HITTER OF THE YEAR: Broadway's Bransen Hensley

BROADWAY — After committing to play Division I baseball at West Virginia University as a freshman in high school, life was looking pretty good for Broadway standout shortstop Bransen Hensley.

Then, during a play against Fort Defiance as a sophomore, Hensley suffered a torn UCL.

“I really did not know what the future held for me after surgery,” Hensley admitted.

Turns out, the dark days wouldn’t last too long, as the Gobblers star battled back through surgery, rehab, and other exercises to return at full speed for the 2023 season on the diamond.

Now, Hensley is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Baseball Hitter of the Year.

“Returning to play baseball after experiencing a broken leg during the summer heading into my sophomore year and UCL surgery at the beginning of that same school year was a difficult journey,” Hensley said while reflecting on the season. “The setbacks tested my resilience and commitment to the sport, but I refused to let them deter me from pursuing my passion for playing baseball. The recovery process was filled with challenges, from physical therapy to mental obstacles, but it ultimately taught me valuable lessons in patience and perseverance. I gradually regained my strength and was able to work on improving my fielding and hitting skills. Stepping back onto the field after overcoming these obstacles filled me with a sense of accomplishment. Each game was one step closer to returning to my normal play, and I cherished every moment of being back in the game I loved.”

In his return to the diamond, Hensley did not disappoint one bit for Broadway this season.

Hensley hit an area-best .440 with 24 RBIs as the Gobblers’ top offensive weapon in 2023.

“B has a big target on his back every at-bat from opposing pitchers, always getting their best,” Broadway head coach George Laase said. “He thrives off that competition, which only sharpens his drive to beat you. When the lights shine the brightest, Bransen has delivered for us. What separates him from the average high school athlete is that when everyone else is sleeping, he’s out there with teammates, his travel organization, or his father, taking extra hacks, ground balls, and reps without being urged to do so. It’s hard to beat the person who wants to succeed more than breathing itself.”

As a result of his play, he earned first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C honors.

He also was named a second-team All-Class 3 selection by the Virginia High School League.

“He will be the first person to tell you that individual awards and honors are nice, but he’s got bigger goals for this team next season, and there’s no doubt that he will be leading the charge by example,” Laase said. “We are blessed to be a part of his baseball journey at Broadway High School.”

Hensley did, indeed, echo the thoughts of Laase, noting the importance of Broadway to him.

“Attending school at Broadway is special to me because of the support from the school staff to the community,” Hensley said. “What made me proudest this season was the teamwork we built within the baseball program. Our support for one another translated into victories on the field. It was inspiring to see how we rallied together as a team, pushing each other to give our best every game. Our success was a testament to the power of teamwork and the strong bond we formed due to Coach Lasse.”

At one point early in his career, life looked easy for Hensley as the area’s next big star.

But when adversity hit, Hensley didn’t duck his head and shy away from fighting it.

Instead, he returned, and now he has a chance to do special things in his final season at BHS.

“I am committed to improving my skills and helping the younger players within the Broadway baseball program,” Hensley said. “As for future aspirations, I am like all the other young players. I dream of winning a district championship or a state championship, receiving a baseball scholarship to play in college, and hopefully playing at the professional level. Everyone on our team is supportive and wants to see each other be successful. We are a team that wins and loses together. Together, we push each other to be better people both on and off the field each day.”