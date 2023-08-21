2022-23 ALL-VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Broadway's Caleb Barnes

BROADWAY — Throughout nearly his entire high school career, Caleb Barnes listened to teammates encourage — and sometimes beg — him to be more aggressive offensively.

But deep down, Barnes and his Broadway teammates all knew — defense was his passion.

“It was a good year defensively,” Barnes said. “Defense is a key to my game. I take it to heart. I really want to focus on my defense. The more times I limit guys on their touches, the better chance my team has to win. I just really love playing solid defense.”

Barnes is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2 athletic guard for the Gobblers had a solid offensive game, for sure.

But his ability to stop opposing teams’ top offensive weapons and his versatility on the court made him a matchup nightmare for opponents and a big-time weapon for Broadway.

“I’ve been playing [the game of basketball] since I was 3, but I was locked in on baseball for a long time,” Barnes said. “During my freshman or sophomore year, though, I really dialed in and realized I wanted to focus on it and be the best I could be.”

Barnes averaged 9.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

In addition, he was honored as a first-team All-Valley District selection at year’s end.

“It showed my work has paid off,” Barnes said.

For the Gobblers, the senior was a leader and considered the heart and soul of the team.

His vibrant personality wore off on teammates and earned the respect of opponents.

“Winning is always fun,” Barnes said. “I feel like everything happens for a reason. I find the positives in every situation, and if winning comes along, I get to enjoy with my teammates.”

After years of being asked to showcase his offensive game more, Barnes did that this year.

And as good as that side of the game was, there’s no doubt where the Gobblers star thrives.

“Everything is so fluent now,” Barnes said. “It comes as second nature. I can score better, still in lockdown on defense. It just feels like everything is really coming together right now.”