2022-23 ALL-VALLEY BOYS INDOOR TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Broadway's Jowell Gonzalez Santiago

BROADWAY — The passion, the energy, the drive to continue to get better.

It’s all on display when watching Broadway senior Jowell Gonzalez Santiago compete.

“I can’t complain,” Santiago said. “Would I have wanted more, though? Yes.”

Santiago is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

Competing as a dual-sport athlete, serving as a starting guard in basketball while spending the weekends on the track, practice time may have been a bit limited for Santiago.

That clearly didn’t matter, however, as the Gobblers star put on a show as the area’s best.

Santiago went on to win the Virginia High School League Class 3 state title in the 500.

His time of 1:05.38 was a personal best, and he was fifth in the 300 at states.

Collectively, his indoor season was just the start of what turned into a phenomenal year.

"What I was most proud of is what I did in indoor,” Santiago admitted while reflecting. “I really wanted to prove to myself I could be great at basketball and track at the same time. Although injuries didn't allow for a great basketball season, I still did my part and came out for track in indoor and won states in the 500 with barely any team practices under my belt.”

Santiago’s passion for the sport comes from his family background, but he took off this year.

Last year, the Broadway star made a name for himself with several big-time performances.

But this year, when he stepped on the track, he knew there were people watching him.

I feel like, last year, I was only really good at the 400,” Santiago said. “This year, I think, I was able to really prove that I could be a great long jumper and sprinter as well.”

Next up for Santiago after high school is competing for Eastern Mennonite University.

While many freshmen go through growing pains to start, the former Gobbler is locked in.

And as he’s shown often throughout his prep career, it’s hard not to believe he’ll succeed.

“I really want to make a name for myself in my first year at EMU,” Santiago said. “I feel like I can definitely compete with the top dogs in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.”