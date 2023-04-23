BROADWAY — It was the type of mental toughness good teams tend to display at this time of the year.
Down three through three and a half innings, Broadway scored seven runs in the fourth and hung on defensively to defeat city/county foe Harrisonburg 10-6 on Friday in Valley District softball action at BHS.
BHS head coach Becky Cantrell said the seven-run fourth inning reminded her of games earlier in the year when they were “dragging” on the scoreboard. She was pleased with how her team kept their composure.
“We were trying to do way too much instead of letting the game come to us,” Cantrell said. “It’s like I’ve said all year long — I believe in them, they believe in themselves, and we believe we can get it done. … I’m proud of them for staying at it in the batter’s box and putting up some runs. We’ve been working hard on some things and they executed well on those.”
Impressive in the circle again was freshman Lilah Deavers, who came in after sophomore Emma Morris’ three-inning stint with five strikeouts. Deavers tossed four innings and struck out 11 to close out the victory.
“They were hitting off of Emma a little bit, so I knew they could probably hit off of me too,” Deavers said. “I went in there and thought that I just need to move the ball a lot and try to miss their bats.”
Deavers also found success at the plate, notching two hits — including a double — and two RBIs. BHS sophomore third baseman Savannah Janzen contributed two hits and two RBIs, while junior first baseman Taylor Suters drove in three runs.
Friday marked the first career varsity start for freshman April Gingerich, who was brought up from junior varsity.
Gingerich got on base twice and slammed a double.
“She wasn’t nervous at all,” Cantrell said. “She wants to be up here, and she did exactly what I thought she could do for us. She’s a solid glove in the outfield. … I’m expecting big things out of that kid later in the year.”
Broadway junior center fielder Jasmine Gett crossed home plate twice on Friday and tallied two hits.
She used her speed to her advantage and nabbed three stolen bases in the big city/county victory.
Gett said a two-strike approach and coming together as a team has led them to success, as it did Friday.
“That really gets us places,” Gett said. “[Also] bunting [and] using small ball, I think that really gets us far in the game, as well as our defense to back it up — and Lilah plays a big part in that, she’s really good.”
HHS junior standout Ashlyn Smiley carried the load in the circle for Harrisonburg, throwing four innings and striking out six. Junior Camryn Johnson came in to throw two innings of relief for the Blue Streaks.
Junior left fielder Julia Byler led the Streaks with three hits and an RBI, while sophomore catcher McKenna Dayton and junior shortstop Idaly Alvarez each had two hits and an RBI in the district setback.
HHS head coach Derek Smiley said Ashlyn was throwing great pitches, but the Gobblers found a way to string hits together in the fourth.
“Everything was just going their way for one inning,” Derek said. “It wasn’t like we were throwing bad pitches. … We just couldn’t buy an out, and unfortunately, that’s how the game goes.”
Derek applauded Byler for “hammering” the ball all game long, and said his team did a lot of things well despite the loss. Yet, when playing a team like Broadway, they need everything to go their way.
“They want to face good pitching,” Derek said. “We knew Lilah was coming in, she throws really well. My girls wanted that challenge and see what we could do against her. … That type of stuff means a lot because we know as we go through this season, we have tough competition every single night. Our ultimate goal is to get the best output of our team going into our playoffs.”
The Gobblers (10-4, 2-1 Valley) travel to Rockbridge County on Tuesday for a Valley District clash, while the Streaks (3-9, 0-4 Valley) host Strasburg in non-district play Wednesday.
The Gobblers have gone 2-1 since falling 10-0 to Turner Ashby on April 14, a game Deavers admitted stung a bit. She feels the team has turned that loss into a positive since then and is hopeful for what’s to come.
“It gave us a lot of motivation,” Deavers said. “We’ve been working a lot harder and we’re ready to get going again.”
