Broadway avenged a difficult loss from earlier this season and won its third consecutive game in the process, defeating Skyline 9-6 in non-district softball action in Front Royal on Thursday.
Junior outfielder Jasmine Gett continued her hot start to the season, leading off the game with a solo home run, followed by a three-run shot from teammate Brooklyn Spitzer, a sophomore infielder, later in the frame to quickly make it a 4-0 lead.
The Hawks battled back to take the lead in the third, but Broadway’s bats stayed hot as they retook the lead the following inning and added insurance runs down the stretch to seal it.
Gett finished 2-for-3 with the first-inning homer and two walks for the young Gobblers, while Spitzer was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a home run, and a game-high five RBIs in the road win.
Also chipping in at the plate for Broadway was senior outfielder Serenity King, who finished 2-for-4 with a double, while BHS senior infielder Jacklyn Williams was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
In the circle for the Gobblers, sophomore Emma Morris got the start and struck out five across 2.2 innings of work, allowing eight hits and two walks. Freshman Lilah Deavers came in for relief and gave up a hit and a walk while striking out nine to close things out.
Broadway (5-2) returns to action at Fort Defiance on Thursday.
