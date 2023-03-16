BROADWAY — Broadway was down, but proved it was not out on Wednesday.
Down by two with the bases loaded and two away, the Gobblers tied the game at nine after a walk followed by a hit-by-pitch.
Sophomore Ty Sharpe came through in a big way by slamming an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth and firing the game-winning strikeout in the top of the seventh to give the Gobblers a thrilling 10-9 non-district victory over East Rockingham in prep baseball at BHS.
"After that good first round of pitching, I came in there thinking, 'This man's not going to strike me out,'" Sharpe said. "'I'm going to hit this ball and score this run,' and I did that. … My curveball was sitting really well, so that's all I really needed."
Sharpe felt the team was down after the season-opening loss to Fort Defiance, in which they gave up three ninth-inning runs to fall 3-2, but now that they're in the win column, they're ready to crank up the energy.
"Since we just showed that we can compete with the other guys in our district and our area, I think we're ready to go," Sharpe said. "They better be bringing stuff if they come against us, because we're not going to go easy on them."
BHS first-year head coach George Laase, previously at Staunton High, told his team when he took the job that Broadway is a "destination job" because kids are mentally tough and can compete with any team.
"East Rock just came off a great win," Laase said. "[Eagles head] coach [Jordan] Biller's doing a great job over there, and they came out [Wednesday] and put pressure on us. We talk with our players [about] being able to minimize mistakes, make one not two and put the ball in play. … We had some clutch hits when we needed it, but we also put the ball in play when we needed it."
Laase was impressed by Sharpe's confidence he embodied as just a sophomore and credited it to his work ethic.
"Ty's going to put pressure on everybody," Laase said. "For him to come out in a big situation, not really aware of how big the situation was [and] have some confidence. … It's great to see someone who gets rewarded as hard as he worked."
Sophomore catcher Sy Crider, a West Virginia commit, said they were outside the day before practicing in below-freezing weather, grinding out at-bats in preparation for Wednesday.
"We gained confidence and we came into this game hungry," Crider said. "We were ready to beat East Rock."
Crider had a solid day at the plate on Wednesday with one hit and five RBIs. He said every day could be better, but he went up to bat without pressure, resulting in the only extra-base hit of the game for the Gobblers.
"I just get up there, do my thing and what happens happens," Crider said. "It was a good team win, everybody did good. [We're] planning to do this Friday down in Wilson Memorial and see what we can do."
Isaac Wouters, Mason Lynn, Sharpe, and Bransen Hensley, another West Virginia commit, had one hit apiece for Broadway, while Lynn, a junior, also struck out three in 3.2 innings of work before Sharpe and senior Elijah Hall closed out the final 3.1 frames.
The Eagles took a step back following their season-opening win over Spotswood. East Rock committed seven errors in the game, which head coach Jordan Biller said plagued them throughout, and they'll have to clean up.
Junior infielder Ryan Williams was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Eagles, while Ryan Wright, Ben Dinkel, Landon Bruce, and Dylan Hensley had two hits each.
Bruce also struck out four in four innings on the mound, giving up one earned run.
Biller was pleased with the effort on the mound, but it was "hats off" to the excellent hitting team in Broadway. Biller said his squad would keep getting better moving forward.
East Rock (1-1) will be back in action Tuesday at Bull Run District opponent Central.
The Gobblers (1-1) turn their attention to Friday's matchup against Wilson Memorial. Laase's most significant takeaway from Wednesday was that they were able to come away victorious against a strong opponent.
"East Rock is a changed program," Laase said. "They're building a different culture over there [and] Coach Biller is changing everything towards the good. … His players competed. When we scored, they answered back [and] when they scored, we answered back. This was an outstanding baseball game for two programs I think [are] on the rise."
