Senior infielder Jacklyn Williams hit a double into deep center field and Fluvanna County committed a crucial infield error as two runs came home and Broadway earned a thrilling 3-2 walk-off non-district softball victory at home on Saturday.
Freshman Lilah Deavers impressed again, tossing 5.1 shutout innings in relief, giving up just one hit and zero walks while racking up 13 strikeouts to earn another victory.
Deavers also had a productive day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, while sophomore infielder Savannah Janzen also had two hits and Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI for the Gobblers, who have now won two straight.
Junior outfielder Jasmine Gett also had a hit for Broadway, while junior infielder Taylor Suters continued her strong start to the year, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run.
The Gobblers (3-2) are back in action Monday at home against Wilson Memorial.
