Broadway Relay Teams Shine At National Meet

It’s a group whose chemistry is on display at all times.
Whether it’s the friendly banter back and forth before a big race to ease the nerves, the roars of excitement after a big-time performance, or the back-and-forth texts away from the track, the Broadway boys 4x400 relay team has a bond that goes beyond the sport.
And after coming up short of winning a Virginia High School League Class 3 state title at the indoor track and field championships just a few weeks prior, that bond tightened.
Motivated, determined, and locked in — just a few of the adjectives members of the team used to describe their mindset following the mood following the state meet.
“I think we really had something to chase after and prove,” Gobblers senior Ryley Tinnell said. “We had something to prove to everyone — even ourselves.”
Tinnell, Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, Joseph Kerr, and Walker Knicely — all seniors — used that motivation stemming from the state meet and applied it appropriately.
The group represented the “Broadway Track Club” at the Adidas Indoor Track and Field Nationals at the Virginia Beach Sports Center last month and ultimately came away with a gold medal, winning the 4x400 relay in the National Elite grouping at the meet.
“After what happened at states, I was really looking forward to proving we could run an insane time, and it happened,” Santiago said. “I was a little scared because we didn’t have the lead for a while, but Ryley and Walker really came in clutch for us.”
The Gobblers’ time of 3:25.83 was a new school record and the team’s best this year.
“That was definitely a special feeling,” Walker Knicely said. “That performance will definitely help with our outdoor season because it shows what we can do and it gives us a new goal, and that is to go for the No. 1 spot in the [national] championship round.”
Cole Knicely, another senior, joined Walker Knicely, Kerr, and Santiago on the 1600 sprint medley relay, and that group was also impressive with a runner-up finish.
With a time of 3:40.93, the team finished in second place in their respective race.
“It was a feeling beyond imaginable,” Cole Knicely said about the race. “Just to be with some of the best and the whole environment — it was awesome. It was special being there as a team from a small town that no one knows and has never heard of.”
Cole Knicely said he always battles nerves before a meet — local, regional, or state — and that didn’t change when he stepped foot into Virginia Beach Sports Center last week.
But as soon as he entered the track area, he said those nerves quickly turned into adrenaline, and the result was the team having a historic amount of success.
“The meet was enjoyable for me,” Kerr said. “It was like most meets, just with more people. I wasn’t too nervous because we were already at the top.”
Taylor Driver, the junior standout for Broadway, also made the trip to the national competition with the Gobblers and came away with an 11th-place showing in the girls high jump — an event she has slowly continued to gain more success in this year.
“I think I realized that because of how far I made it, I can continue to do the same in any other sport I play,” said Driver, who is also a cross-country and soccer standout.
All of the athletes from Broadway thanked their coaches when talking about their success, and the staff at BHS reciprocated their love for their efforts.
And for the 4x400 relay team that carries a bond so deep, the performance was validation that the work they’ve put in the past two years was well worth it.
“I am super happy that what happened [at the state meet] didn’t ruin anything for the team we’ve built,” Tinnell said. “This will be the backbone for our outdoor season.”
