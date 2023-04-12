BROADWAY — It wasn’t too long ago that the dominant program on the Valley District outdoor track and field scene resided in Broadway.
The Gobblers have a team state title in the sport and have sent many athletes to high-level meets throughout the years of existence.
And while claiming Broadway can bring home a state ring this spring wouldn’t be fair to anyone, the program is trending in an auspicious direction after some years of struggles with depth.
“I am extremely excited to watch this group of girls perform this year,” Gobblers girls head said. “This group of girls makes coaching easy.”
Ella Somers, last year’s third-place high jumper for the BHS girls, transferred to Harrisonburg, but the rest of the roster is intact.
Savannah Fox, a senior, is back as a versatile athlete in multiple events, along with junior Taylor Driver (high jump, 500) and sophomores Hannah Good (200) and Natalie Flora (hurdles).
Another senior, Natalie Watts, is also back as a hurdler for Broadway.
Leah Sauder, a sophomore who previously played softball for the Gobblers, is a newcomer as a sprinter and jumper and shining early.
With the addition of many key pieces and a solid core returning, the girls program is suddenly on the rise and should be much improved.
The boys, meanwhile, enter the spring with sky-high expectations.
The team won the Valley District title in the indoor season this year, and head coach Darrell Zook said he’s hopeful for another.
Multi-sport senior standout Jowell Gonzalez Santiago has serious state title aspirations in the 400, while Walker Knicely, another senior, is the area’s best pole vaulter and has a shot at state gold.
Seniors Joseph and Kayden Kerr, along with Walker and Cole Knicely, are also vital returners and will have chances at exceptional individual accomplishments, while juniors Herschel Hoffeditz (throws), Ian Garber (high jump), and Ryder Post (discus) should also shine.
As for a critical newcomer, arguably the biggest is sophomore Tristan Yoder, who comes over from the soccer team after finishing ninth at the Virginia High School League Class 3 cross country championships in the fall and emerging as a big-time scorer in hoops this winter.
“I think we could win a championship at district and again,” Zook said. “And I hope for a top-three finish at regionals and states.”
