Broadway's Bacon, Roberts Made Strong Duo

BROADWAY — Maya Bacon and Maggie Roberts have been best friends since they were toddlers.
This year marked the first time the Broadway juniors paired up in doubles, and the two long-time friends took their game to the next level together — stamping themselves as the Gobblers’ No. 1 doubles team and competing in the Valley District doubles tournament last week.
Bacon and Roberts fell to Turner Ashby’s Kate Jones and Jolexie Whetzel in the semifinals in a 6-2, 6-0 match. Bacon applauded TA for being a formidable opponent on Thursday and admitted they felt the pressure of the day’s significance.
“We work great together, but it was a big day,” Bacon said. “We were nervous for sure. Kate and [Jolexie], they’re great competition — so next year, we can just let all of our nerves out and play to our best ability.”
Roberts said on Thursday that this season is her first year not playing exhibition. She knew she was in for a challenge but knew that she and Bacon were a quality duo.
“It’s a completely different ballfield,” Roberts said. “I think Maya and I are a great team, and [Jones and Whetzel] are, too.”
It may not have been the outcome Bacon and Roberts wanted, but they enjoyed the opportunity to compete. Bacon said she believes the immense bond between her and Roberts played a major role in their performance on the court.
“We just have great communication and great chemistry to work together,” Bacon said. “It’s so fun, and to be able to do this in our junior year, it’s such an exciting experience to do this with your best friend.”
One reason Roberts enjoys having Bacon alongside her on the court is she’s able to comfort her in the tough moments, which she said played a factor Thursday.
“Especially [Thursday], when I got upset,” Roberts said. “She just knows exactly what to say to make me feel better about myself and about the game to keep my head up. I’m very grateful.”
That inseparable support for each other was also on display Tuesday when Bacon took the court for the Valley District singles tournament. Bacon dropped two sets to Jones and was eliminated, but she had her best friend watching courtside in support — win or lose.
“All my teammates are great and so supportive,” Bacon said Tuesday. “Especially [Coach Tristen Mimiaga], it’s his first year and he’s just been great. … Maggie is definitely my biggest supporter — which is awesome.”
Mimiaga made it clear after Tuesday that despite coming up short, Bacon shouldn’t hang her head because she represented Broadway nicely and has had a stellar season.
“I hope she’s as proud of herself as I am of her,” Mimiaga said.
In her first year playing as the No. 1 singles and doubles seed, she said it means a ton to Bacon to wear the Gobblers uniform and compete.
“It’s such an amazing experience to be here and represent your team,” Bacon said. “It feels really good to have teammates by your side. … I’m so grateful that they’re so supportive.”
Bacon and Roberts have a lot of positives to take away from this season, but the biggest for Roberts is getting to team up with her best friend. Both have high hopes for what they can achieve next year.
“I feel very grateful that my coach trusts me to be working with Maya for doubles,” Roberts said. “I’m excited to work hard this summer, come back next year and improve.”
