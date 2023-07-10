Broadway's Post Gaining Steam As D-I College Recruit

BROADWAY — Simply working the meet as a spectator rather than a coach, Kyle Gillenwater watched from afar as Broadway’s Ryder Post bounced around from event to event quickly, earning big-time accomplishments in each.
Gillenwater, the third-year head football coach at Harrisonburg, was familiar with Post, who plays defensive end and receiver for the Gobblers, from the field but was surprised by his pure athleticism and sheer size on display.
“When you see a kid with that frame, and he’s able to participate and compete in as many different events as he did, there’s something there,” Gillenwater said. “He’s running the [100-meter dash] and is a foot taller than most of the other runners. He’s good at a lot of things. If you’re recruiting somebody, those are the things you want.”
Post, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete heading into his pivotal senior season at Broadway, is officially gaining steam as a college football recruit after earning his first official Division I offer from Virginia Military Institute in June.
The same day the Keydets extended Post an offer, Division II program Emory & Henry reached out and did the same.
“We’ve had conversations, and I’ve really worked my tail off this offseason to get him the looks I feel like he deserves,” Gobblers head coach Danny Grogg said. “In my opinion, he’s the best player in our area. Size, strength, the intangibles — he brings all the pieces you want for the next level. You can transform his body into whatever you want.”
His junior season in 2022 was a breakout campaign for Post, who earned first-team All-Valley District honors as an all-purpose player on defense and was also a second-team all-district selection at the receiver spot.
With a unique skill set and athleticism unmatched by most his age, Grogg and defensive line coach Charlie Garber tried to utilize Post’s abilities by putting him on the edge last season, and it paid off massively for Broadway.
“We moved him to the defensive line last year at defensive end to kind of make him be more physical,” Grogg said. “When we did that, we didn’t really know how dominant he was. He was tough to block, and he’s had to kind of scheme around that. I think that’s what makes him such a good player. You can move him around.”
Defensively, Post finished the season with 30 tackles, including nine for a loss and five sacks.
Offensively, he had 26 receptions for 491 yards and was able to reach the end zone three different times.
“Really, Ryder just scratched the surface this past year,” Grogg said. “Obviously, he’s a kid that we’ve always thought, inside our program, would have the size to play at the next level. But I think the physicality that he brought to the field this past year, being moved to the defensive line, and really being a standout kid on the offensive end for us — it made people really tune into his athletic ability, and they started scouting him. This summer, it’s really paid off.”
Perhaps more important than any of his success on the field last year was his track success this spring.
He qualified for the Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet in six different events, finishing all-state in the discus and winning a Region 3C and Valley District title. He also went to states for the long and triple jumps, the 100-meter dash, and the 200, and was part of a Gobblers 4x100 relay, one of the best in the area.
“The biggest piece that worked in his favor was what he’s done in track this spring,” Grogg said. “It’s been crazy what he’s been able to do on the track, and I think those numbers we were able to present have really opened some eyes.”
Post ran the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds at a camp at Virginia Tech earlier this summer and also leaped nine feet in the broad jump. All those numbers are impressive for any athlete, but especially one with the size of Post.
“Honestly, I don’t even know if it’s my athleticism,” Post said. “I feel like I’ve had that as long as I can remember. It’s just my confidence and me as a person. Things are just starting to click, and instead of wondering, ‘Oh, can I do this?’ I can always go out and know I can. I don’t question myself anymore and I think that’s been huge.”
Post has spent most of his summer competing in 7-on-7 events with Broadway and attending camps across the state.
Realizing his standout athlete’s remarkable potential heading into the summer, Grogg reached out to Gillenwater, who has a lengthy history of coaching at the Division I level, to help set up some possible visits for Post.
Quickly, a connection between Post and VMI assistant Bryan Stinespring was developed, and after several visits to Broadway High and some lengthy phone conversations, an offer was officially extended in early June.
“It was incredible,” Post said about receiving the offer. “I don’t really know how to describe it. It was a big rush, you know? Just knowing I finally got that opportunity, was so exciting. I’m just so grateful for it.”
What makes Post unique as a prospect is the versatility that has regularly been displayed throughout his career.
Offensively, traditionalists likely view Post as the tight-end type. On defense, he looks like an edge defender.
“That was one of the biggest things I heard from college coaches,” Grogg said. “When they come in, I don’t really take the time to talk up our kids. I really had them evaluate what our film looks like on certain kids, and that was a credit a lot of these coaches gave our staff — what we do with Ryder on Friday nights. We’re moving him around, trying to create mismatch after mismatch, and I think that’s what we really did. They like his athleticism and his frame.”
Grogg said he doesn’t have a clear picture of what VMI would want to do with Post if he went there.
He could play tight end under Stinespring or move over to the defensive end and have an impact.
But he also provides some unique opportunities in an era of new and creative positions, such as the H-back.
“Numbers don’t lie,” Gillenwater said. “Height and weight don’t lie. I’d guess he’ll turn into an H-back. He has to get stronger like most around here and some experience, but he’s got a chance. … It’s good for him, good for the area. If I can help a kid, I’ll do so. He’s a solid football player who will only get better with experience.”
Gillenwater spent much time with the throwers around the Valley as an assistant track coach for the Blue Streaks this past spring, but he noticed Post when working as a spectator at the Region 3C meet.
From one event to the other, Post was finding a way to succeed in every competition he participated in.
And with his first Division I offer now on his plate, Gillenwater and Grogg hope other Valley athletes take notice.
“It not only helps our program, but it helps the Valley,” Grogg said. “It helps out these other kids and other programs in the country. We’re in a situation here with football around this area where it’s good football, but it’s been hard to come from seeing these types of kids pull these types of offers. It gives the Valley hope but also pushes the envelope for kids. You don’t have to go anywhere else to play Division I football. You can do it right where you’re at. If you’re good enough, these programs will find you. You must keep working hard, but they’ll find you if you’re good enough.”
