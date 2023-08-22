Broadway's Rutan Brings Speed, Athleticism To QB Position

BROADWAY — It was only two years ago, but flashes of former standout quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller running past opposing defenses and using his athletic ability to shift around opposing defenses each week still flash through the heads of Broadway players.
So as the Gobblers went through a preseason quarterback battle between sophomores Uriah Rutan and Zechariah Stuhlmiller — the younger brother of Landen — both current players and coaches couldn’t help but get excited about the prospect of such athletic signal-callers.
“We were sort of handcuffed offensively with not having a running quarterback or somebody that was a bit more mobile there,” Broadway head coach Danny Grogg said. “Credit to [last year’s starter in] Ethan Wince-Pfamatter, who did a great job at what we asked him to do. We wanted to change. So, the question in the offseason was how we could make some changes to our offensive scheme. We quickly decided to move [Stuhlmiller] and Uriah into quarterback and left it as an open competition. Z has done a really good job doing what he needs to do, but Uriah kind of took command of everything early, especially in the spring and late summer. He’s gotten the bulk amount of the [first-team reps] for quarterback.”
Rutan, a 5-foot-10, 155-pounder with ridiculous speed and a unique understanding of the new-look BHS offense, will start under center for the Gobblers to open the season.
And while that means Stuhlmiller, a 5-foot-10, 140-pound speedster on his own, will serve as the backup signal-caller, the Gobblers will still find ways to get him on the field plenty.
“Z’s going to be on the field if he’s not in at quarterback,” Grogg said. “He came in last week in the scrimmage [against Warren County] and ran our quarterback position the whole second half and scored twice. So we’re not only really in a good spot offensively with Uriah at [quarterback], but we know we have a kid that can go and do the same thing as him. He’s too good of an athlete right now to not have on the field somewhere.”
Rutan backed up Wince-Pfamatter a year ago, but the former quarterback was a one-way player, meaning he wasn’t as likely to get injured and, indeed, played the entire season.
So naturally, similar to how the Broadway coaching staff will do with Stuhlmiller this season, Rutan spent time at the receiver position and helping the team in other ways on the field.
“Last year, I was the second-string quarterback, but I never really got in,” Rutan said. “I just focused on receiver last year, and this year, I was able to take the head role.”
Rutan was impressive as a freshman, using his speed to not only impact the game as one of the top receivers for Wince-Pfamatter last year but also in a flashy special teams role.
And after a standout spring season in track and field, one in which he and Gobblers tight end Ryder Post both opened their eyes, coaches knew they had to get the ball in his hands.
“It just boils down to taking one of your best athletes, if not the best, and putting the ball in his hands every single play,” Grogg said. “You just hope that if something does break down, he can go make things right. That’s one of the biggest advantages of having him there.”
The ability to spontaneously make things happen with the football is exactly what makes life a bit easier for his teammates, who have watched Rutan thrive when plays break down.
Whether it be scrambling out of the pocket and finding an open receiver on the run or making a play with his legs on his own, Rutan has a unique shiftiness that benefits him.
“We’re feeling pretty good,” Gobblers senior offensive lineman Trenton Moon-Brown said. “Broadway hasn’t seen a fast quarterback in two years, a quarterback who can get out there and run. With the offense now, it’s pretty dangerous having him back there.”
Rutan said his first preseason as the Broadway starting quarterback has gone “great” and noted that he’s feeling confident in his abilities to help the team out this year.
While the shadow of former Gobblers star Landen Stuhlmiller still looms large over the quarterback position at BHS, it’s one the program now hopes they can help dim.
And the explosiveness of Rutan will certainly go a long way in helping do so.
“I feel a lot more confident this year,” Rutan said. “I trust my ability way more than last year. Last year, I didn’t really trust myself because everybody was bigger, stronger, and faster than me. I worked hard this offseason, and I’m ready to go now.”
