Deavers Brings Speed, Athleticism To Gobblers Lineup

BROADWAY — George Laase has witnessed quite a bit of high-quality baseball throughout his life.
The Ohio native has played and coached at multiple stops in the Valley Baseball League since arriving in Virginia, played in the Rockingham County Baseball League, and served as the head coach at Staunton High for a lengthy period of time before taking over at Broadway this season.
So, to say the veteran skipper knows the game of baseball — well, that’d be an understatement.
And when Laase looks at Gobblers senior Hunter Deavers, he has no hesitation in heaping praise.
“He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen on a high school baseball field,” Laase said.
Deavers was a first-team All-Valley District receiver for Broadway on the gridiron and has thrived as a multi-use player on the diamond for the Gobblers for the past three seasons at the varsity level.
He previously played first base for Broadway but moved to outfield this season with the return of senior Isaac Wouters to the lineup, and that type of selflessness is what makes him so unique.
“What he does — his speed, athleticism, the ability to pitch — it’s special,” Laase said. “He’s a throwback kind of kid, and that’s something you really appreciate if you’re a true fan of the game.”
Deavers hit .365 this season with 15 RBIs. He also racked up 10 stolen bases with his athleticism.
He went 4-3 on the mound and led the team with 44 innings pitched. He had a 2.86 ERA.
But perhaps the biggest contribution for Deavers in his final season is his leadership.
“I definitely have to look out for the younger players,” Deavers said. “They look up to me, so i’m kind of their role model. I have to do everything right, make sure I don’t say anything inappropriate. Hopefully, they can take something away from me to help them in the future.”
Deavers had offers to play at the college level and admitted he once had those aspirations.
But as his time in green and white ends, he said his focus has shifted toward school.
That’s something Laase said he has respect for as Deavers’ prep career ends.
“He’s a multi-sport athlete,” Laase said. “He competes. He loves to hunt and fish, and he’s just a guy that enjoys life. He’s not sitting at home, just sleeping on a couch. He’s leaving it all on the field.”
Throughout his life, Laase has witnessed a lot of great baseball at almost every level of the game.
And though Deavers may not continue with a college career, there’s no doubt his prep one was special.
“I’m just trying to take it one day at a time and make it last as long as I can with every practice, every day we get to be out here,” Deavers said. “I just look forward to every day, coming out here, and making these last moments count.”
