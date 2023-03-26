BROADWAY — Broadway used a complete-game shutout effort from senior southpaw Hunter Deavers to pick up a 4-0 non-district victory over Region 3 power Fluvanna County on Saturday in prep baseball action at BHS.
Deavers only needed 79 pitches with four strikeouts, walking none and yielding only two hits in front of a jam-packed crowd.
"I was really excited with my command today," said Deavers, a returning second-team All-Region 3C player. "We had great defense behind me today, and it was a huge win for our program. I was just glad I could help contribute to the team."
Overall, Deavers only faced two hitters over the minimum, and Fluvanna only saw three base runners reach first base.
"Hunter really got ahead with first-pitch strikes," stated Broadway first-year head coach George Laase. "They were an aggressive first-pitch swinging team, and the defense really played well with some huge efforts all the way around to keep his pitch count low enough to keep going. It's so much fun to see players get in that zone where everything goes well, and he was in command from the first pitch."
The Gobblers got on the board in the bottom of the first, using three straight walks, setting up Bransen Hensley, the West Virginia commit, to score on a fielder's choice by Deavers for the first run. Isaac Wouters hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Conner Michael for the second tally.
Eli Hall continued his hot spring start with a single to left field in the bottom of the fourth and moved up on a Lee Slater free pass. Hensley hit a deep sacrifice fly to the warning track in center field, advancing the runners, and both would score on a Sy Crider laser to right field. Another WVU commit, Crider has seven runs batted in on the season.
"I just missed the same pitch earlier in that at-bat," quoted Crider. "I was seeing the ball really well and kept my hands back to put a good swing on it."
The Broadway moves to 4-1 on the season and will host Wilson Memorial on Monday at BHS. "Huge knock by Sy," Laase reiterated. "He knows he's going to get everyone's best effort each at-bat, but if you make a mistake, he will punish you."
