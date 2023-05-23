Despite Injury, Spiggle Plays Valuable Role For Gobblers

BROADWAY — There were moments when Drew Spiggle contemplated stepping back.
The 6-foot, 165-pound right-hander suffered a season-ending injury late last year during a game against Fort Defiance, resulting in him missing his entire senior season on the diamond at Broadway.
That would have produced a lack of motivation and eagerness to be around the game for most.
But for the soft-spoken, well-respected Gobblers captain, he knew that wouldn’t be the case.
“I think it’s important that I kind of be here and lift people up,” Spiggle said. “I went through a point where I was in a rough place, but that’s the culture we’ve built here. It’s a fun place to be in.”
Spiggle was a first-team All-Valley District selection a year ago and one of the area’s best arms.
For a Broadway team that was runner-up in the district this year, he would’ve been its No. 1 ace.
Instead, the Shenandoah signee has been relegated to a spot in the dugout, with a new coaching staff and a role restricted to simply providing support and encouragement to teammates this season.
“It’s awesome to have him in the dugout still,” Gobblers outfielder Hunter Deavers said. “He really helps pitchers develop, especially the younger guys. He helps them develop into solid starters, solid relievers. He really does know his stuff, and it’s awesome to have him in the dugout to help with that.”
George Laase, the first-year Broadway head coach, hadn’t coached Spiggle before but wanted to keep the standout pitcher around his team. Even if he couldn’t contribute, he knew he carried value.
“He’s a unique individual because many people in his situation wouldn’t stick around,” Laase said about Spiggle. “It was a major incident, and for him to put a plan together and go through everything he did and trust the process, it shows you how mature he is for his age. Man, I wish we could have had him in the rotation this year, but you know there’s a bigger goal, a bigger book he’s writing. This is just a small chapter. Shenandoah is getting an outstanding individual with some big-time talent.”
As the Gobblers prepare to take on district champion Spotswood in the Region 3C quarterfinals on Friday, there’s no doubt having an arm like Spiggle on the mound would help in a major way.
And the senior admitted that games such as these are when he especially misses suiting up.
“It’s been tough,” Spiggle said. “I’m missing what’s supposed to be the most fun and important year.”
Transitioning from leader on the field to emotional support has been challenging for Spiggle.
But based on what teammates and coaches say about him, he’s handled it almost perfectly this year.
As he now heads to the nationally-ranked Hornets next year, the hope is it benefits in the long run.
“He’s going to catapult forward into his college career,” Laase said. “I have no doubt he’ll be ready.”
