Skyline scored four runs in the top of the seventh and held on late, leaving Broadway stunned with a frustrating 7-4 loss in non-district softball action on Tuesday at BHS.
Freshman ace Lilah Deavers was steady, striking out 10 in 6.2 innings of work before running into trouble late. She finished with eight hits, three walks allowed, and four earned runs.
At the plate, sophomore infielder Savannah Janzen was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI double, while junior Iris Kline also had an RBI single, and sophomore Ashlyn Spitzer added a hit.
Jasmine Gett, a junior outfielder, added a hit and a run scored for the Gobblers, while Deavers chipped in with an RBI as well.
Broadway (2-2) returns to action Saturday against Fluvanna County in a non-district afternoon game at BHS at 1 p.m.
