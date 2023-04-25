BROADWAY — Broadway’s Jasmine Gett has proven to be a player that keeps any defense she faces on its toes.
With a mix of speed and solid hitting ability, the junior outfielder has shown to be effective both at the plate and in baserunning — making her a key asset to the Gobblers program.
Gett went 2-for-3, scored three runs, and stole three bases in Broadway’s win over Harrisonburg on Friday.
There are two things the junior pointed to that she believes led them to success.
“I think coming together as a team and working on hitting with two strikes, that really gets us places,” Gett said postgame. “[Also] bunting [and] using small ball, I think that really gets us far in the game, as well as our defense to back it up — and [BHS freshman pitcher] Lilah [Deavers] plays a big part in that. She’s really good.”
After Friday’s win, Broadway head coach Becky Cantrell spoke on the benefits of having a player with the running ability of Gett.
“That puts it on the defense in more ways than one,” Cantrell said. “Her being able to get on base, and when she’s on base, you can’t take anything for granted [with] her speed. … You can’t defend speed.”
Gett has nabbed 15 stolen bases this season, averaging just over one per game. Gett provided insight on her approach to grabbing extra bases following Friday’s win.
“[I] get a good jump,” Gett said. “If [I] see the catcher’s not going to field it perfectly, take off. I don’t think too much about it. I just run.”
As Cantrell attested to, Gett’s speed is a threat to defense in multiple ways. That was evident after she laid down a bunt single against Harrisonburg in the bottom of the third on Friday.
Gett knows, however, that quickness doesn’t automatically take free bases.
She said it’s strategic, and knowing when to run is crucial.
“I think reading your defense is a really big part of that,” Gett said. “I really pay attention because they like to play up a lot, because they expect me to bunt. So [if] they play up, we push [the ball] past them. [If] they play back, we drop [the ball] right in front of them. Having confidence I think is a big thing too, and knowing that you’ll be able to do it.”
Cantrell realizes Gett playing small ball is a benefit but knows she’s not a slouch at the plate either.
She said Gett can drive one to the outfield anytime, which keeps the defense guessing.
“She can hit for power as well,” Cantrell said. “Now, the thing we have to work on is her ability to turn on pitches and put it through the gap, because it seems like all the defenses are really shortening up on her.”
The Gobblers (10-4, 2-1 Valley) have mounted solid success this season, but one game they wish they could have back was the 10-0 loss at Turner Ashby on April 14.
Gett said they didn’t play much small ball in that game and felt things might’ve been different had they done so.
“I think that might’ve hurt us a little bit,” Gett said. “I think we were scared to lay the bunt down. … I think that was [a] real learning experience for us, because since then, we’ve been using it and we’ve done a lot better.”
Gett has showcased her speed in multiple aspects of the game, but Cantrell said she’s not the only one quick on their feet.
Cantrell said her team possesses much speed, and if they can get to the level of Gett, they can be an even more significant threat in the Valley.
“We have to get those kids where she is, and then that will really make us a much tougher team,” Cantrell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.