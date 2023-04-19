BROADWAY — You simply can’t keep George Laase away from it.
The game of baseball has given the Broadway first-year head coach plenty in his life — he’ll be the first to sit down and tell you that.
But after stints as the Staunton Braves and Strasburg Express head coach in the Valley Baseball League and a lengthy tenure guiding the Staunton High program, he felt it was time to step away maybe a bit.
Turns out, once former Broadway head coach Tim Turner retired following last season, there was an opportunity for Laase to get back on the field, and, well, he surely couldn’t let it just pass him by.
“I cannot tell you how excited my family and I are to be a part of this community and winning tradition that is Broadway baseball,” Laase said before the season. “The support has been incredible from our administration and staff at BHS. The players are feeding off of the intensity that we, as a coaching staff, are bringing to work every day.”
There were several key losses that the Gobblers, who went 14-7 and fell to Rustburg in the Region 3C quarterfinals a year ago, will have to deal with, such as William & Mary freshman outfielder Noah Hertzler (.408 avg., 14 RBIs, 27.1 IP, 41 Ks, 2.59 ERA), All-Region 3C outfielder Ryan Martin (.431 avg., 16 RBIs), All-Valley District third baseman Ryan Anderson (.266 avg., 12 RBIs), second baseman Ben Hutcheson (.279 avg., 14 RBIs), outfielder Landen Stuhlmiller (.286 avg., 10 RBIs, 22 runs), outfielder Cameron Showalter, and infielder Brade Smith.
Former starting shortstop Christian Rivera transferred to Clear Creek High School in Texas, too, and Drew Spiggle, a right-handed senior pitcher committed to Shenandoah, suffered an injury late last season and still hasn’t been cleared to return to the mound this year.
Still, that hasn’t taken away the team’s ability to start strong.
“I think our schedule is strong enough to build us for the long haul, but you have to respect every opponent each game,” Laase said. “Our goal is to leave it all out on the field and play as hard as we can.”
Seniors Hunter Deavers (.439 avg.,14 RBIs) moves to right field for the Gobblers this season when he’s not on the mound, while Eli Hall (3.2 IP, 7.60 ERA) has stepped up as a major leader in the locker room.
Other seniors on the Broadway roster this year include pitcher Dylan Shifflett (1-0, 13.0 IP, 4.84 ERA) and second baseman Robert Reid
“Easily one of the most athletic players that I have ever seen in high school sports,” Laase said about the All-Valley District standout Deavers. “His competitive drive will help lead by example.”
West Virginia commits Bransen Hensley and Sy Crider return as shortstop and catcher. Hensley, a junior, missed last season after suffering an injury in the season opener but was impressive during his freshman debut, hitting .435 and posting a 1.30 ERA on the mound.
“Bransen is chomping at the bit to put last year behind him and put up big numbers,” Laase said. “He is so fundamentally sound on defense, it’s just great to see him playing without restrictions again.”
Meanwhile, the standout sophomore Crider had a big-time debut last year, earning first-team All-Valley District honors after hitting .328 with eight RBIs and posting a 2.57 ERA on the pitching mound.
“For being just a sophomore, Sy has multiple tools that are absolutely elite,” Laase said. “There’s a lot of weight on his shoulders committing so early, but we look forward to him becoming a household name.”
Other key returners include two juniors in second baseman Conner Michael (.176 avg.), who is coming off a strong basketball season, and pitcher/utility player Mason Lynn, who has showcased a lot of growth.
Isaac Wouters, a senior first baseman, is back after taking a year off for the Gobblers, while Turner Ashby transfer Cortland Andrews brings athleticism to the field as a multi-sport athlete at BHS.
Third baseman Shea Kushner is a junior that is a new face on the roster this season, along with sophomore outfielder Lee Slater and pitcher Ty Sharpe, along with Peyton Frank, Kadyn Sprinkle, and Johan Felix — a trio of players that are capable of playing anywhere.
There’s also a freshman on the varsity this season as outfielder Zechariah Stuhlmiller, the younger brother of Landen, debuts.
“Z comes from an athletic family that set the bar for success,” Laase said. “I’m excited to see the development the next four years.”
Although he coached in the Shenandoah District at Staunton, Laase said he is very familiar with the Valley District’s talent.
To be the man, you have to beat the man, so we know that we have to knock Spotswood off the top of that mountain if we want to achieve the goals we set as a team,” Laase said. “It’s hard to argue the history that Turner Ashby has earned throughout the years, but rivalry games tend to bring the play to a different level. I promise we will not overlook anyone on the schedule, but there are games that you definitely circled. Anyone can be beaten on any given day, which is a tribute to all the coaches and their programs being built correctly.”
As a baseball lifer, Laase’s love for the game is evident as he coaches.
And in his first year with a new program, he’s hopeful that love will translate to wins, maintaining a successful tradition that Turner built.
“There are expectations for this program that we want to honor and fight to exceed with so much respect for everyone who came before us and everyone who will come after us,” Laase said.
