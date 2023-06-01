LYNCHBURG — There were moments where the fourth-seeded Broadway offense was just about to break through, moving runners into scoring position, but undefeated defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion Liberty Christian Academy, the No. 1 seed, found the answer each time, leading to an 8-0 victory in the Region 3C baseball semifinals Wednesday in Lynchburg.
LCA senior southpaw ace Will Palmer, a Campbell commit with velocity in the lower 90s all night, punched out nine Gobblers while walking four and surrendering four hits through five innings of work to pick up the win for the Bulldogs.
"We knew what we were up against and how we needed to play as close to a perfect game as possible to pull this out," Broadway head coach George Laase said. "But every time we were knocking on the door, we just missed. The heart and effort were there. Sadly though, the result doesn't show it."
Broadway started the game with a single by Bransen Hensley, a West Virginia commit, and moved over to third on a fielder's choice from Conner Michael. With one out, a Palmer fastball was spiked and got by the catcher Danny Demoss, giving an opening for Hensley to take off for home. The ball took an unfortunate bounce back, giving the catcher a chance to flip to Palmer, but despite the pitcher dropping the ball after applying the tag on a bang-bang play, Hensley was called out.
With two outs in the bottom half, a walk to senior Boston Torres, a Cedarville commit, and a hit-by-pitch to senior Liberty commit Ben Blair set up an infield single by junior Braden Weaver, scoring Torres. Senior shortstop Matt Vine flipped an 0-2 curve ball just in between BHS senior Hunter Deavers in right field and second baseman Conner Michael to push the lead to 2-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.
The Gobblers' junior ace, Mason Lynn, would settle in, keeping a vaunted senior-led LCA lineup in check until the fifth inning. The side-armer struck out three and walked two through 4.2 innings before yielding to sophomore reliever Ty Sharpe. Two costly errors with two outs allowed the defending champs to take control of the game, scoring six in the bottom of the fifth inning, highlighted by a double by Blair and RBI singles from Weaver and junior Landon Owen.
"Mason did an outstanding job holding their powerful lineup in check, and he deserved a better fate," Lynn said with encouragement afterward. "For his first full season as a varsity starter, Mason did incredible and went toe-to-toe with everyone he threw against."
"It was a pretty intimidating atmosphere," Lynn added. "It felt like you had to win every pitch, and I loved competing, but you have to tip your hat to them for putting the ball in play when they needed to."
Broadway had runners on first and second in the top of the second inning and bases loaded in the top sixth inning with no outs, but the duo of Palmer and Owen overpowered the bats leaving the Green and White faithful scratching their heads.
"It's a different breed of baseball, and no matter how hard we tried to simulate the velo with guest pitchers, the pitching machine, and situational hitting, we needed to be perfect in our execution, and they made pitch after pitch after pitch," Laase said when asked to sum up the missed opportunities. "They just kept coming at us wave after wave, and unfortunately, we came up short."
The Gobblers were led by singles from Hensley, Michael, Josiah Crider, and Lynn.
Broadway finishes the season with a 13-10 record and much experience coming back next year. However, the loss means parting ways with the careers of All-Valley District and All-Region 3C honoree Hunter Deavers, All-Valley second-team and Coaches USA showcase selection first baseman Isaac Wouters, Coaches USA showcase selection outfielder Eli Hall, Shenandoah University commit pitcher Drew Spiggle, who missed this season due to an injury at the end of last season, team spark plug Cortland Andrews and pitcher Dylan Shifflett.
"Our guys really wanted this game for the seniors," the deflated first-year coach finalized. "For everyone that came before us, all of the players that will come after them, for our families, for the town of Broadway. They wanted it for each other. We are not in the business of making excuses; plenty of other people have opinions on that, but we will play baseball against anyone, anywhere, and that will never change. I love this team. I love this community. We will be back."
