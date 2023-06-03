BROADWAY — After taking down Liberty-Bedford in the Region 3C softball semifinals last Tuesday, Broadway softball head coach Becky Cantrell said sometimes one inning could make the difference.
“Postseason games are a chess match,” Cantrell said. “I told them that we may score one inning, and in postseason games, that may be all you need.”
Unfortunately for the Gobblers, that one inning wasn’t in their favor Thursday.
Leading by one after three, third-seeded Broadway gave up seven runs in the fourth inning and couldn’t recover, falling 14-3 after six innings to the fifth-seeded in the regional title game at BHS.
Cantrell felt it simply wasn’t their day against a quality batting lineup in Rustburg, but she believes it was a positive experience for the girls as they turn their focus to the Class 3 State Tournament.
“We have no reason to hang our heads,” Cantrell said. “If any game where the wheels should fall off the cart, let it be this one, because we’re playing on Tuesday. Now, we just need to go 3-0.”
Sophomore Savannah Janzen drove in freshman April Gingerich on a single in the second inning to put Broadway ahead. From there, as Cantrell described, things were all in favor of the Red Devils.
Rustburg tied the game when a walk forced a run home in the fourth. The Gobblers worked it back to two outs and looked to get out of the jam, but the Red Devils broke through with six more runs — including a three-run homer — to go up 7-1 and take the air out of the home team dugout.
Rustburg poured it on again in the sixth with another seven-run inning. The Gobblers tried to stay alive in the bottom half of the frame with base runners on, but it was too little, too late.
“We just had some miscues and miscommunication on things,” Cantrell said. “Once that ball gets rolling, it’s hard to stop.”
Freshman standout Lilah Deavers started in the circle for Broadway, fanning five strikeouts through 3.1 innings. Sophomore Emma Morris tossed 2.2 innings in relief and struck out one.
Junior Iris Kline doubled for Broadway (17-7), while Deavers drove in a run and notched two hits. Freshman Kaleigh Harper contributed an RBI single, and junior Jasmine Gett nabbed two stolen bases.
Thursday wasn’t the outing Broadway wanted, but Cantrell didn’t leave the ballpark disappointed. She said there were plenty of things to be happy about, considering their position a year prior.
“Last year, we didn’t even smell the bottom of a trophy,” Cantrell said. “To turn around and they’re holding up a runner-up trophy in our region [this year], it’s a loss, but I don’t feel like it’s a loss.”
The Gobblers will travel to Cave Spring Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament.
If there’s any worry that Broadway is heading into the matchup with the Region 3D champion in a negative headspace after Thursday’s loss against the Red Devils, Cantrell would say otherwise.
“It’s already gone,” Cantrell said postgame. “We’re not going to look back at what happened [Thursday]. We’re going to work hard and go to next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.