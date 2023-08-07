Gobblers Hope Offseason Work Has Them Better Prepared

BROADWAY — After winning just three games last year, Broadway is determined to get its program back on track this season and into playoff contention despite a young roster.
Gobblers head coach Danny Grogg said he was able to be around the BHS football program more than usual after not coaching baseball in the spring and feels his team is ahead of the curb after extensive offseason training that saw the team commit to improving on the field.
“We did a lot in the spring with practice stuff,” Grogg said. “We got to do mini camp together, and offense and defense went in then, so mini camp was our day one of practice.”
Grogg said the mini camp and spring training made the opening day of practice different, as they’re now focused on making fine-tuned adjustments heading into the season rather than starting from scratch. Grogg said the head start will pay dividends as the season begins.
“We’re hoping that when Week 1 comes around, we’re two weeks ahead of what we were last year,” Grogg said.
Grogg said there's been an enthusiastic atmosphere in the Broadway camp as the season approaches but noted they have a smaller team than years prior — meaning everyone will have to step up.
“Our kids are excited to be out here,” Grogg said. “It’s a smaller group this year, [so] we’re going to have to be a lot tougher when it comes to mental toughness and physical toughness. We don’t have the wiggle room we usually have.”
Junior Caleb Estep attested to the positive energy the Gobblers carry into this year and that they’re all excited to take the field again.
“It’s a great atmosphere here,” Estep said. “It’s a home away from home for us, [and] we’re ecstatic to be back.”
With the excitement comes motivation, as Estep said they don’t want to fall to the same results as last year.
Estep said the team is feeling determined to turn things around and find success this season.
“Going 3-7 is not very fun,” Estep said. “It’s a lot of disappointment. … It’s not something you want to experience again.”
A force to be reckoned with again this season will be wide receiver Ryder Post. Post, who received offers from Virginia Military Institute and Emory & Henry this offseason, is thrilled to take the field for another season and hopefully rack up some wins.
“Coming off kind of a down year like last year, we’ve been working a lot,” Post said. “We’re ready to get back on top.”
Broadway sophomore quarterback Uriah Rutan expects Post to be one of his key receivers this season. Over the offseason, Rutan believes the chemistry between him and the receivers grew tighter — something he felt they struggled with last year.
Rutan feels confident about finding his receivers, like Post, and making their passing game stronger than ever.
“He’s going to be a big target for us this year,” Rutan said. “All of our receivers are pretty fast and our chemistry is a lot more improved this year.”
Rutan is excited for another year of Friday night lights and is determined to bring back a winning culture to Broadway football. Rutan doesn’t want to leave this season unsatisfied like they felt at the season’s end a year ago, and he could play a big role in a turnaround.
“We don’t want to have that again,” Rutan said. “It didn’t feel good. We’re going to come back and win some ball games this year.”
