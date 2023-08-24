BROADWAY — He may be his harshest critic when it comes to football.
“I feel more confident,” Hunter Honeycutt said. “Last year, I wasn’t all that good.”
The 5-foot-6, 165-pound sophomore running back is taking over as the lead back for Broadway this season, a move previewed during a last-minute substitution in 2022.
Last year, when senior All-Valley District running back Cole Wuenschel missed action due to a concussion, Honeycutt came up as a baby-faced freshman and immediately impressed.
Now, as a sophomore, he’s stepping into a role that will be essential for the Gobblers.
“It’s going to be really good,” Broadway senior lineman Trenton Moon-Brown said. “He’s a pretty hard-nosed kid, and he’s gotten stronger, taller. I’m excited to see what he does.”
Herschel Hoffeditz, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound senior, will still see time as a third-down back for Broadway, but BHS head coach Danny Grogg is high on Honeycutt’s potential.
While not physically imposing on paper, his running style certainly says otherwise.
“It just doesn’t phase me much, I guess,” Honeycutt said. “I just run hard.”
Honeycutt hits the hole hard and has improved his vision from a year ago, he said.
Now, he’s expected to bring a hard-nosed running style to a new-look Gobblers offense.
“He’s extremely prepared,” Grogg said. “He came in last year and went down to Rockbridge [County] and scored twice. He had a really good game. When we brought him up, he ran the ball especially well for where we wanted it. He’s a tough-nosed kid, always working. He’ll do anything we ask of him, and he’s our best blocking back and makes all the right cuts. He protects the football and, man, he just does all the things that we need him to.”
Honeycutt may be his harshest critic when it comes to his performance on the field.
But the sophomore has opened eyes on the Broadway coaching staff early in his career.
And as the season gets going, he hopes to earn a few more fans along the way.
“I feel much more confident,” Honeycutt said. “I feel like things are a lot easier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.