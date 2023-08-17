Gobblers Optimistic In Second Year Under Frey

BROADWAY — Broadway has high aspirations for what this season could be.
With head coach Colton Frey back for his second season leading a mix of upper and underclassmen, the Gobblers have a lot of optimism on what they can achieve as they look to improve on last season’s 9-14 effort.
With one year under his belt, Frey believes the familiarity between him and the girls have helped them approach this season with a different mindset.
“That has allowed us to come in with a lot of intensity to say this is the potential we know we can have,” Frey said. “That’s what we want to unlock fully, and we’re going to do everything we can to do that.”
Starting this season was a lot easier for Frey compared to last year. There were a lot of unknowns when Frey joined the program, but now that they have the experience, he said it’s easier for the girls to buy into the game plan.
“Anytime someone is new, trust needs to be built,” Frey said. “It’s not always earned easily, no matter whether you have a good resume coming in or not. People need to know you’re there for them and you’re going to support them, no matter what.”
Frey has asked the returning players to be leaders, no matter their age. One of those returners include senior Taylor Suters. Suters said the team is comfortable with one another, which has them eager to start the season, and their energy plays a pivotal role in their success.
“Having fun and messing around with each other makes us more pumped up, which means we play harder,” Suters said. “We just try to laugh and have a good time while playing the sport we love.”
Suters is excited to be under Frey’s wing in her senior season, and believes he’s the best coach in the Valley. Suters said it’s a different feeling this year because they know what to expect from Frey.
“He pushes us hard throughout the whole year,” Suters said. “He doesn’t just start and stop and give up on us, so we love that about him.”
Suters feels she’s helped be a team leader since freshman year with her high energy, and feels she’s been categorized as the team’s “hype man” before. Now as a senior, she feels everyone plays a part in steering the ship.
“Each person has a leadership role on this team,” Suters said. “Me being a senior, I don’t feel like it’s all on my shoulders. … Playing year-round sports, I’ve definitely learned how to pump up or hype up a group.”
Junior Ashlyn Spitzer is stoked to be back on the volleyball court, and is elated to be working with Frey for another season.
“He makes sure all of us are positive and that we’re never down on ourselves,” Spitzer said. “[He] encourages everyone.”
With a fair balance of returners and newcomers, Spitzer felt the team was “stuck” in the early stages of preseason, but as they got to know one another, they have a better understanding of how they mesh on and off the court.
“We’re a really goofy team, so we make sure we’re always having fun,” Spitzer said. “If we’re really serious, then we’re not playing well.”
As Suters gets ready to wear the Broadway colors for her final season, it hasn’t sunk in yet, and said she doesn’t want it to.
“I love being here,” Suters said. “I love my teammates and I love watching them grow. I can’t wait for this year, but I’m sad that it’s almost over.”
Frey is confident he can help guide the Gobblers to this year’s Region 3C tournament, but as far as an end goal, he has the state championship match circled on his calendar.
“That’s a really lofty goal for a team who’s never made the district or region,” Frey said. “I think all of us are coming in with high expectations for ourselves, because we know we can unlock that potential. I think our goal as a team is to come in and make a lot of noise in the district, and say, ‘This is who we are.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.