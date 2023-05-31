BROADWAY — After winning six games a year ago, Broadway is heading to the Region 3C softball title game.
The third-seeded Gobblers went down a run early, but they wouldn’t let that rattle them as they mounted four runs in the third frame en route to their 4-1 victory over seventh-seeded Liberty-Bedford in the regional semifinals Tuesday at BHS.
Broadway head coach Becky Cantrell struggled to find words to describe what Tuesday’s win meant to the program and was emotional when recalling what her girls had to endure a year prior.
Cantrell applauded sophomore Savannah Janzen for making a heads-up tagout at third base in the sixth inning and was delighted to see fellow sophomore Emma Morris close things out in the circle after working her way back from an arm injury last season.
“Postseason games are a chess match,” Cantrell said. “I told them that we may score one inning, and in postseason games, that may be all you need.”
Junior first baseman Taylor Suters, who contributed a two-run single that gave Broadway the edge in the third, was out of breath following Tuesday’s win after cheering and celebrating with her team.
“We’re excited to be on this ride together and we just can’t wait to get started,” Suters said.
Freshman Lilah Deavers started in the circle for Broadway and struck out five in 5.1 innings pitched. Kaleigh Harper, another freshman, stepped in to close out the sixth and left the seventh for Morris.
Suters was happy to see Morris get the nod to finish the game, and the defense was behind her.
“Emma has worked so hard to be where she is,” Suters said. “I love her work ethic, and she just keeps pushing through.”
Janzen notched two hits for Broadway (19-6), while sophomore shortstop Brooklyn Spitzer followed Suters with a two-run single in the third. After a dismal 2022, Spitzer was in awe at their accomplishments this season.
“It’s definitely a step up and I’m really proud of all of us,” Spitzer said.
The Gobblers host No. 5 Rustburg Thursday in the Region 3C finals, and no matter if it were the Red Devils or rival Turner Ashby, Cantrell said they’re ready for whatever is in front of them.
“We’re going to the states and we want to win that region title,” Cantrell said. “These kids want it, their desire is there, and they’re giving me all the effort they’ve got. We get a guaranteed two more games. I can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Liberty-Bedford 010 000 0 — 1 3 0
Broadway 004 000 x — 4 7 1
Gordan. Deavers, Harper (6), Morris (7) and A. Spitzer. W — Deavers. L — Gordan. 2B — LB: Albertin. HR — LB: Gordan, second inning, no one on. SB — BRO: Suters. E — BRO: Janzen.
