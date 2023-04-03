Senior forward Drew Kauffman and sophomore midfielder Leyden Mongold each scored twice as Broadway continued its hot streaks, winning its third straight with a convincing 5-1 non-district boys soccer victory over Skyline in Front Royal on Thursday.
Marco Murillo, a senior defender, added the other goal for the Gobblers, while junior midfielder Denzel Familia, junior midfielder Moises Rosales Toledo, and junior forward Christopher Alvarenga all finished with an assist apiece in the road win.
Sophomore goalkeepers Caleb Wyant and Dillon Rhodes split time in goal for Broadway, finishing with a total of three saves.
The Gobblers (4-1) return to action Thursday for a non-district road battle against former Valley District foe Fort Defiance.
