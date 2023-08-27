BROADWAY — It's safe to say that Fluvanna County's Mitchell Pace won't forget his first game as the team’s head coach anytime soon.
The Flucos played behind Broadway all night before rallying to knot the game 20-20 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Broadway took the ball first, Hunter Honeycutt scored on the second play, a 4-yard run, and Dillon Rhodes kicked the extra point, and the Flucos had their backs against the wall once again, down by a touchdown.
Marcus Dickerson scored on the first play on a 10-yard run. After a timeout, everyone in the stadium knew the senior tailback would take the ball again, and he scored the two-point conversion run to lift the Flucos to a thrilling 28-27 win over the Gobblers in a thrilling non-district season-opening football game at BHS on Friday.
"I told the kids that we came here to win," said an emotional Pace, who had been an assistant coach at the school for the past 18 years. "There was never any doubt we were going for two. We made mistakes tonight, but our boys responded."
It was a season-opening game that featured a little bit of everything you would expect. The two teams combined had six fumbles, three interceptions, 13 penalties, 46 pass attempts, and missed scoring opportunities on both sides on a humid, hot, and breezy night.
The Gobblers coughed up the ball on their opening possession, and Sam Stultz recovered for Fluvanna County on the Broadway 41. The Flucos drove to the Gobbler 8, but an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the threat. Broadway was forced to punt, and a 45-yard boot put Fluvanna County at its own 24. The Flucos were attempting to punt when the Broadway defense blocked the kick, junior Mason Dellinger recovered in the end zone, and the Gobblers were on top 6-0 after the extra point kick failed.
Early in the second period, the Flucos coughed up the ball, and sophomore Alejandro Salinas recovered for the Gobblers at the Fluvanna County 46. Broadway sophomore quarterback Uriah Rutan then found senior Ryder Post for a 31-yard touchdown that extended the Gobbler lead to 12-0.
Later in the period, Broadway drove all the way to the Flucos 6 before Chazz Barksdale-White came up with an interception. Two plays later, Barksdale-White ripped off an 89-yard TD run, but an illegal block penalty put the ball at the Broadway 35. A few plays later, Sam Loving hauled in a 27-yard TD pass, and the Flucos were on the board, trailing 12-6 at the half.
Broadway drove deep into Fluvanna County territory to start the third, but a fumble that was recovered by Dickerson gave the ball to the Flucos at their own 18. Fluvanna County returned the favor, and Post recovered for Broadway at the Fluco 16. Rutan then hit junior Jordan Ennis on a 10-yard touchdown pass, Hunter Honeycutt added the run for two, and Broadway led 20-6 with 5:30 to go in the third.
Lambert got the Flucos offense going with his arm in the second half and hit Barksdale-White for 28 yards to the Broadway 17. Ben Derby, a 6-foot-6 tight end, hauled in a 14-yard scoring pass that cut the Broadway lead to 20-12 with 3:19 to play in the third. Broadway had chances to put the game away in the fourth, driving to the Fluco 27 before turning the ball over on downs.
Fluvanna County faced a fourth down at the Gobbler 46 when Denby made a tremendous one-hand catch for 23 yards for a first down at the Gobbler 23. Lambert then converted on a 1-yard run and then hit Richard Price for the two-point conversion that knotted the game, 20-20, with 7:49 to play in regulation.
The Gobblers had a drive to the Flucos 35 that ended in an incomplete pass on fourth down. A fumble recovery by Zechariah Stuhlmiller and an interception by Rutan gave Broadway two more chances, but they couldn't convert, and the game went to overtime.
"All the credit goes to Coach Pace and what he's done with them," Broadway head coach Danny Grogg said. "They made the plays when it mattered, and we didn't. We have a young team, and I am proud of their efforts. We have a lot of kids playing both ways, and they never stopped fighting on a hot night that went to overtime."
There were some outstanding individual efforts from both teams. Honeycutt paced the Gobblers with a game-high 82 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, while Post had five receptions for 73 yards and a score. Rutan completed 11-of-25 passes for 144 yards for two touchdowns and also rushed for 40 yards.
Dickerson paced the Fluco offense with 54 yards on 12 carries. Barksdale-White had six catches for a game-high 121 yards and Denby had three catches for 70 yards. Lambert completed 16-of-26 passes for 266 yards.
"I don't have words as this is surreal," said Pace, whose team was coming off an 0-10 season. "To win on the road, in overtime. This is pretty special. We cleaned up some things in the program, got a few kids back out that didn't play last year and we keep fighting."
Broadway (0-1) will travel to Strasburg for a Thursday night game next week.
"It will be a short week," said Grogg. "We've got a ton of things to fix and then go take on a good Strasburg team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.