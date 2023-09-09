WAYNESBORO — There were many confused looks on the faces of fans at Waynesboro High School when the players started to prematurely trot off the field in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
The coaching staff from both teams met with the officials on the field moments prior and had a discussion. The confusion was cleared up once the PA announcer told everyone in attendance to take cover as the game was officially put in a lightning delay.
About 10 minutes later, it was evident the inclement weather wasn’t going anywhere for the time being. With 4:22 left in the fourth quarter, the game was called official — giving the Broadway Gobblers their second straight win in a 21-6 rout of non-district Waynesboro Little Giants on Friday.
Fresh off a thrilling upset victory last week over Strasburg, Gobblers head coach Danny Grogg was exceptionally proud of the defensive effort displayed. Grogg felt it should’ve been a shutout, but a massive 69-yard touchdown run by Waynesboro quarterback Haden Morris didn’t allow that to be.
Offensively, Grogg wasn’t very pleased with their performance and felt his team struggled to get in-sync and move the ball like they know how to. Grogg said he’ll never shy away from a win, but he would like to see his team play sharper offensively.
“I felt like our team came out slow,” Grogg said. “Part of it is traveling down to Waynesboro. This is a tough place to play, and [Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis’] kids were ready to play [Friday], too. Credit to them, they played us tough there in the first half and kept it close. I’m never going to apologize for a win, but we’ve got to get better at a lot of different things.”
The Broadway fans in attendance were concerned when quarterback Uriah Rutan went down on a play in the final moments of the third quarter. It took a few seconds, but thankfully, Rutan got up on his own power and pumped his fist to his teammates as he made his way off the field.
Rutan ended up only missing one play and returned behind center until the game was cut short. Grogg was impressed with Rutan’s explosiveness at times, but is hopeful he can do a better job protecting himself moving forward. Yet, Grogg knows that’s difficult with a quarterback who can utilize his legs just as much as his arm.
“That’s tough when you’ve got a running quarterback,” Grogg said. “He’s in a lot of critical positions for us, not only on the defensive end, but also on special teams. We’ve got to have him. Sometimes that’s going to be him being smart, and sometimes that’s going to be him taking a risk. We’re going to have to live with his decision and we’re going to trust his defense, but we’ve just got to be a little bit smarter and try to protect our body in that position, too.”
Rutan finished 10-of-18 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 47 yards on six carries. Rutan believes they should’ve put more points on the board than they did, citing the offense’s slow start. Despite that, Rutan said a win is a win and was satisfied with his performance.
“I’m glad to get out of [Waynesboro] with a win,” Rutan said. “I’m really happy with my ability. I’ve been improving every week. I just practice hard, get my receivers ready, and we go.”
The first quarter was a defensive showcase with neither team making much headway on offense. The Gobblers struck first in the second quarter when sophomore Zechariah Stuhlmiller capped off a 70-yard drive on a 12-yard touchdown run.
With under a minute remaining in the half, Jordan Ennis initially bobbled an 11-yard pass in the end zone, but was able to hall it in for the score — finishing off a 62-yard drive. The Gobblers started the second half off with a slow, methodical 60-yard drive, ending with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Rutan to senior Ryder Post.
The aforementioned 69-yard touchdown rush by Morris came with just over two minutes left in the third. Unfortunately for the Little Giants, they couldn’t ride the momentum, and a punt and turnover on downs on their next two drives put the game out of sight.
Hunter Honeycutt led Broadway’s running game with 70 yards on 18 carries, while Ennis garnered 36 receiving yards on three catches. For Waynesboro, Morris nabbed 76 yards on five rushes, while Cameran Newsome mounted 22 rushing yards on six runs.
Having backed up their underdog win over the Rams last week with another victory, Rutan believes they’ve found a spark and expects it to continue throughout the rest of the season.
“Our momentum is starting to go in the right direction,” Rutan said. “I feel like we’re going to be good this season.”
The Gobblers (2-1) travel to Fort Defiance for a non-district clash Friday at 7 p.m., while the Little Giants (0-3) travel to Turner Ashby for non-district action Friday at 7 p.m.
While all wasn’t perfect, Grogg was glad to leave Waynesboro victorious and said it’s always a positive to work on improving off a victory. There’s not much time to relish in the victory, Grogg said, as they’ve got to prepare for the Indians in Week 4 — noting they lost to them last year.
“After [Friday], we’re going to celebrate on the way home, but our focus has got to move to Fort for next week,” Grogg said.
