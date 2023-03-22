Broadway picked up its third straight victory Tuesday, holding off a seventh-inning rally to defeat Skyline 3-2 in non-district baseball action at home on Tuesday.
Setting the tone was the Gobblers' starting pitcher, Mason Lynn, who threw six strong innings with nine strikeouts to just one walk, allowing five hits and no earned runs.
"We have really put a lot of work in this offseason at Next Level with Mike [Martin] and Spenser [Davis] to find a consistent release point, and my guys made some big plays behind me tonight," Lynn stated. "It means a lot to have our coaches here believe in me and give me an opportunity to be a starter."
Lynn, who is a lifelong sidearm pitcher, benefitted by staying ahead in the counts and forcing the Hawks to try and hit pitches from a different arm slot than most high school hitters are used to.
"We are really proud of Mason and I thought he, [catcher] Sy [Crider], and [assistant] coach [Steve] Reid were really on the same page tonight," said George Laase, the first-year Broadway skipper. "It really feels good to see players reap the benefits of hard work."
Skyline took the lead at the top of the first with an unearned run from two Gobbler errors. Sam Barber hit an infield single, moved over on the first error, and later scored on a throwing error/
Broadway started to drive baseballs off Skyline starter Ian Talbot, who went five innings, striking out five and walking three, but early baserunning mistakes kept them off the scoreboard. The Gobblers finally scored in the bottom of the third inning when Lee Slater hit a single, moved up on a Bransen Hensley single to right, and scored on a hard hit up the middle by Conner Michael, a junior off to a strong start.
After Skyline scored their second run in the top of the fourth on a throwing error, the Gobblers put the tying and go-ahead runners on with back-to-back walks by Shea Kushner and Eli Hall. With two outs, Hensley, the West Virginia University commit, hit a triple off the fence to get the lead back in favor of the home team.
"What a huge at-bat with two strikes for Bransen," Laase emphasized. "Big-time players make big-time plays and he thrives in those situations."
"He came back with an inside fastball, and there was no way I was going to let my teammates down," Hensley added.
Conner Michael came in to close the doors in the seventh, picking up his first save of 2023.
"We certainly can learn a lot from the mistakes we made today, but for our players to keep grinding out close baseball games shows a lot of heart. It's a tribute to their families and this community," Laase said.
The Gobblers (3-1) will host Fluvanna County on Saturday, with a first pitch slated for 2:00 PM.
