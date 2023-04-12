BROADWAY — Broadway head coach Becky Cantrell felt no one deserved more to receive the game ball on Tuesday than senior outfielder Serenity King, who made perhaps one of the biggest plays of her prep career.
With one out, one runner on, and the game-winning run at the plate, Spotswood standout Taelor Ware hit one to shallow right field.
There to field it was King, who made the catch and fired it to BHS first baseman Taylor Suters for the double play after SHS sophomore Charley Bentley took off at first.
The play secured the Gobblers a massive 2-1 win over the Trailblazers in the Valley District softball opener for both teams at BHS.
“That went from tying the game to winning the game,” Cantrell said. “[Serenity] gets the game ball for today. She played her butt off out there, and had four or five catches. Knowing how [Gobblers freshman pitcher] Lilah [Deavers] and [sophomore] Emma [Morris] pitch, Serenity’s going to get those balls. I’m proud, and that’s why she’s out there.”
The win marks the Gobblers’ fifth consecutive victory, and any time they can get a district victory, Cantrell is happy.
While she felt they could’ve done some things better, she was happy with her still-young team’s composure at the plate.
“We just kept pecking at it,” Cantrell said. “If this was last year, after Spotswood came out and scored in the first inning, we would’ve folded like a suitcase. That’s not us this year. We just keep pecking, and they believe in each other. … We just have to keep that mentality about it.”
Cantrell credited her team’s defense as one of the critical factors in the win. She said they aren’t used to teams like Spotswood that consistently put the ball in play, but they were ready for it on Tuesday.
King said she took the field on Tuesday ready to win and got her teammates in the same mindset.
“I think staying up is really important,” King said. “When a player gets down, we always have to come and pick them up. Cheering in the dugout helps us a lot, so I think that’s a big key.”
King was taken aback regarding the final play of the game, noting it felt surreal that she was able to pull off the game-winning double play.
“I was surprised,” King said. “As soon as I knew it was coming, I had to think which way I was going to go and how to catch the ball right.”
Broadway once again saw the duo of Morris and Deavers in the circle. Morris allowed four hits in three innings pitched, while Deavers came in to finish, tossing six strikeouts in the last four innings.
“This game came down to a lot of defense,” Deavers said. “There were big defensive plays in the field, like Serenity at the end of the game, and Jacklyn [Williams] made a good play too. It all came down to defense.”
Deavers has seemingly been unphased by whoever stands across from her at the plate, but the freshman said Spotswood’s lineup was a more formidable challenge.
“They’re probably the most aggressive hitters we’ve seen so far,” Deavers said. “I really had to work the count [and] move the ball.”
Cantrell continues to work Morris back into the pitching role since returning from an arm injury last season. She said Morris is around 75 percent back to her usual self since the injury.
“We’re just going day to day,” Cantrell said. “If I can get her through a couple of innings and 40 pitches, I’m fine with Lilah coming in. As she gets stronger and builds up, the ideal thing is to get her halfway and Lilah halfway.”
Williams drove in an RBI for Broadway off one hit, while shortstop Brooklyn Spitzer notched the other RBI off a base hit. Aspen Jones drove in Brooke Morris for Spotswood’s sole run of the game.
Ware threw four innings with four strikeouts in the circle for Spotswood. Closing out the game was Ciera Rodriguez, who sat two batters down on strikes.
Spotswood head coach Scott Mongold said his team missed some opportunities to score early in the game by leaving runners on.
He felt they hit the ball well and didn’t take anything away from the Gobblers — noting they made some tough catches.
“There were a couple fly balls they caught that 90 percent of the girls who control the outfield in high school won’t catch,” Mongold said. “There’s a couple things we have to clean up with baserunning, and we have to figure out a way to score runs when the opportunity presents itself.”
The Blazers (5-3, 0-1 Valley) travel to Fort Defiance for non-district play on Thursday, while the Gobblers (8-2, 1-0 Valley) travel to Turner Ashby on Friday for a Valley District clash.
The Gobblers are riding the wave of success, but they know what’s ahead of them in the hard-hitting and unbeaten TA team.
Cantrell said Tuesday’s win was huge for their defense’s confidence, as they now know they can make plays.
They’ll need a repeat performance, she said, because she knows the Knights know how to put the ball in play.
“They’re too well-coached, and they’re too good of hitters,” Cantrell said. “If our pitchers can make teams keep the ball in the fence, our defense can make plays on it. That’s our goal, is to keep the ball in the field.”
Spotswood 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Broadway 001 100 x — 2 5 3
Ware, Rodriguez (5), and Bentley. Morris, Deavers (4), and A. Spitzer. W — Deavers. L — Ware. TB — SPO: Morris, Bentley, A. Jones, Moats. BRO: Deavers, Harper, B. Spitzer, Suters, Williams. RBI — SPO: A. Jones. BRO: Spitzer, Williams. SAC — SPO: Joyner. BRO: Suters. ROE — SPO: Bentley, Moats. BRO: Morris. SB — SPO: B. Jones. BRO: Harper (2). CS — BRO: Deavers. LOB — SPO: 8. BRO: 3. E — SPO: B. Jones. BRO: Deavers, Janzen, Williams. DP — BRO: King, Suters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.