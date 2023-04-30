PENN LAIRD — After a disappointing loss to East Rockingham less than 24 hours before, Broadway redeemed itself in Penn Laird on Friday.
The Gobblers mounted five runs in the first inning and ultimately never looked back, cruising to a 6-0 Valley District baseball victory over first-place Spotswood Trailblazers Friday, delivering the Trailblazers their first shutout loss since the regional tournament matchup against Liberty Christian Academy last year and their first district loss of the 2023 season.
Broadway head coach George Laase challenged his boys after the East Rock setback to bring the competitive spirit and to flush the loss. He said Mason Lynn stepped up, adding that the junior pitcher wanted the ball in his hand.
“Mason has a little bit different delivery than most high school pitchers,” Laase said. “He’s commanding in the strike zone. … having a catcher like [BHS sophomore Sy Crider], he framed him up pretty good.”
Aside from pitching, Laase said they played great defense, and it was like night and day compared to Thursday’s loss in Elkton.
Lynn threw a complete game for Broadway and tossed seven strikeouts. Against a challenging task in Spotswood, Laase said Lynn was a “warrior” on the mound.
“We’re just proud of him,” Laase said. “The way he attacked it and how hard he’s worked to get to this point, it’s something that a lot of people won’t ever see behind the scenes. It’s a credit to him, his family, and his competitive drive.”
Lynn said he and Crider have a great dynamic, and it helps that they’ve been playing baseball together since they were 9 years old.
“Our chemistry is there, for sure,” Lynn said. “It helps knowing I can throw the ball two inches off the plate, and he’ll bring it back for a strike. … We definitely did that more than once [Friday].”
Lynn said they possessed a lot of added motivation following Thursday’s loss but also wanted to even the score with Spotswood, who beat them 11-1 earlier this year.
“We knew this one was going to be a big game,” Lynn said. “We knew we had to bring our best stuff, and I think we brought it.”
Senior left fielder Eli Hall led the Gobblers with two RBIs off a single in the first inning. The junior attested to Laase’s feelings on the defensive effort, adding that it’s the most significant aspect of their game.
“If we can play defense well and clean, we’re a hard team to beat,” Hall said. “If Mason can throw that well and we don’t commit as many errors, I don’t think anybody can get us. Compared to [Thursday], it was a much better effort. I think we’re really happy with it.”
On the mound for Spotswood was sophomore Brady Hoover, who tossed five innings and struck out seven. Junior Benjamin Yancey threw two innings of relief, striking out three.
Spotswood head coach Marcus Davis felt Hoover threw a fantastic game and got himself out of jams, but ultimately, they didn’t make plays when needed.
“I thought we executed in three areas tonight, we just didn’t execute on defense,” Davis said. “Kudos to Mason, because he made it tough on us. His pitching style has a lot of late action, which causes guys to hit the top of the baseball a lot. [Friday], we couldn’t square him up enough to move runners.”
The Gobblers (11-5, 4-1 Valley) host Turner Ashby Tuesday in Valley District play, while the Blazers (9-6, 4-1 Valley) travel to Harrisonburg for Valley District action.
The Gobblers have bested the Knights once already this year, but to do it again, Hall said they’re going to need high energy.
“That’s our Achilles’ heel,” Hall said. “If we can have high energy, come out with some effort, and have some motivation to beat that cross-county rival, I don’t think it’s going to be much of a game if we can just have high energy — but that’s the biggest part of that.”
Broadway 500 001 0 — 6 6 0
Spotswood 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Lynn and Crider. Hoover, Yancey (6) and Baugher. W — Lynn. L — Hoover. 2B — BRO: Deavers. SB — BRO: Hensley 3. SPO: Shifflett, Blank. HBP — BRO: Deavers, Hensley, Lynn, Kushner. SPO: Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.