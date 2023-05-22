Michael Making Most Of Opportunity With Gobblers

BROADWAY — Conner Michael said he didn’t have expectations coming into the season.
The junior multi-sport athlete for Broadway knew he would have an opportunity to see more time on the field with the baseball team this spring, but he also is aware nothing is promised.
But for first-year Gobblers head coach George Laase, that wasn’t how he felt about Michael.
For us, I talked to him before the year and said, ‘I’m not looking for a contributor. I’m looking for an impact guy. I want you to be the man,’” Laase said about Michael. “He’s risen to the challenge.”
After a solid winter as the point guard for the Broadway boys basketball team, the junior emerged as a steady, consistent starter at second base this spring for a team that was among the area’s best.
After Laase’s request for Michael to be “the man” in the preseason, the soft-spoken player did just that.
“Conner is a jack of all trades,” Laase said. “If we needed him to play shortstop, he can do that. We could move him to third base, he can catch. He’s very diverse on his skill set.”
Michael’s versatility in the field is valuable for a Gobblers team with some solid depth.
But he also showcased his ability to hit the ball this season and even impressed with his power.
“He learned at a young age that you play everywhere,” Laase said. “That’s something you can’t stress enough to little-leaguers. Don’t set your mind on one position. Play wherever you can play, and he’s done that.”
Michael hit .361 this season with six doubles, a triple, two homers, and 17 RBIs. His 17 RBIs rank second on the team for Broadway, and his two homers are tied with Isaac Wouters for the best.
Laase said all of Michael’s success this season can be traced back to his work outside of practice.
“Conner works hard every day,” Laase said. “People don’t see the work he puts in. He’s a student of the game. He’s always coming in asking questions and has slick hands, man. He can turn double plays as good as anyone in our district.”
Not only has his production at the plate and on the field earned the respect of his Gobblers teammates, but so has his ability to lead and talk with teammates regularly in the dugout.
“It’s his first full year on varsity, and he’s really stepped up and become a leader,” Broadway sophomore catcher Sy Crider said. “He’s another guy I feel really confident throwing to, knowing he will catch the ball. He leads really well.”
Michael’s expectations for himself may not have been set coming into the year, but Laase’s were.
After the Broadway junior responded to his coach’s challenge, he emerged as a major piece.
And if the Gobblers hope to make legitimate noise this postseason, Michael will be a big reason why.
“I just thought coming into it that I’m going to be the best I can be, and I’m going to play as hard as I can every game,” Michael said. “I just try to give 110% effort every night and every day. In the end, everything else takes care of itself.”
