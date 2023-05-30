Morris Returning To Form For Gobblers

BROADWAY — She’s a player capable of striking out an opponent or crushing a home run.
Whatever the case may be, sophomore Emma Morris is a major key to Broaday’s success.
“I love pitching,” Morris said. “It’s my favorite thing to do. If it’s on, my hitting just follows.”
After suffering an injury last season, it took time for Morris to hit her stride this year.
She was impressive as a freshman, but the slow start this year provided some adversity.
“I was very frustrated at first,” Morris admitted. “Mentally, I just wasn’t in a good place because not being able to play softball at all is hard. Coming back, it’s made me better and made me thankful.”
Since returning, Morris has formed a 1-2 punch in the circle with Gobblers freshman Lilah Deavers.
Deavers has turned heads as a first-year varsity player, but Morris has also come on strong.
Together, the two have helped take Broadway to a level of success it hasn’t had in several years.
“It’s good to know I have another pitcher coming in that can do a really good job,” Deavers said.
Morris has had several games this year where she’s been the starter and shined in the circle.
On other nights, she has come up with clutch hits and shown off her power at the plate.
Regardless of the circumstances, what’s clear is the Gobblers wouldn’t be where they are without her.
“They’ve been really great teammates, on and off the field,” Broadway sophomore catcher Ashlyn Spitzer said about the Morris-Deavers pitching combo. “They put a lot of effort toward our team.”
Morris can contribute in many ways on the field and in the locker room.
With a versatile skill set and improving confidence in her return to the field, the future is bright.
And that gives Morris hope for the rest of this season and the future of the Broadway program.
“We knew we had some talent, and we had a chance to be pretty good [coming into the year],” Morris said. “But to be this good? I don’t think anyone thought we would be this good.”
