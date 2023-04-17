BRIDGEWATER — Referred to as “standout freshmen” by Turner Ashby head coach Grant Disharoon, Brandon Puffenbarger and Tucker Bowman have been stepping up all season.
Puffenbarger and Bowman’s wins in the No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches were two of the key highlights in the Knights earning a match win over Broadway in Valley District action Friday.
Puffenbarger defeated Broadway’s No. 3 Daniel Oscar 8-2, while Bowman took down No. 5 Bradee Crider 8-0.
“They’re really playing well, both in singles and as a doubles unit,” Disharoon said. “They’re both very coachable guys, they’re great people, and they just love playing tennis. … It’s not only rewarding to watch them grow and succeed, it’s great to see them having fun and being such good teammates.”
Disharoon admitted they were a little worried heading into the match because their No. 1 singles player, junior Levi Waidelich, was on a band trip and unavailable.
“When you pull your No. 1 out of your lineup, everybody else has to move up,” Disharoon said. “It really stretches the team to see what they can do, because they’re playing at a whole different level.”
Broadway’s Tanner Fulk took an 8-2 singles win over Carter Alley at No. 1 singles, while Broadway’s Marshal Good defeated Caleb Landes 8-4 in the No. 2 spot. Turner Ashby’s Mason Nesselrodt notched an 8-0 win over Jason Kang in the No. 4 hole.
In his first-ever varsity tennis match, TA’s Andrew Clarke came up shy of a win in the number six spot, falling to Broadway’s Samuel Post in a 9-8 tiebreaker.
Fulk and Good took a 9-7 doubles victory over Alley and Landes, while Puffenbarger and Nesselrodt defeated Oscar and Kang 8-1. Bowman and Clarke took an 8-1 win over Crider and Post to secure the team victory.
BHS head coach Riley Kingsley felt his team fell short in the 3-through-5 positions but still saw some positives in the loss.
“I would’ve hoped for some closer matches,” Kingsley said. “Overall, one, two and six were very good matches for us.”
Kingsley attests the struggles in those matches to Turner Ashby’s experience, especially in the doubles.
“They dominated in [the] two and three doubles,” Kingsley said. “Just with their net play, and having complete control over their volleys and overheads and all that. They gave us a lot of trouble in doubles, and I think a lot of that was because of how good they were at the net.”
The Knights (6-3, 1-1 Valley) travel to Harrisonburg to face the Blue Streaks on Tuesday in Valley District play, while the Gobblers (2-8, 0-4 Valley) travel to Warren County on Wednesday for non-district action.
Disharoon said it’s always good to match up well against a team the caliber of Broadway because he believes any team can beat anyone on any given day.
“It could’ve gone the other way,” Disharoon said. “For the team’s morale boost and overall state of where we are right now. … Whenever you can scratch out six wins, you feel pretty good as a team.”
