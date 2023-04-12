BROADWAY — When it comes to being successful, Spotswood senior midfielder Daniel Romanchuk said it all starts the night before.
“You get in shape, you hydrate, and you get sleep,” Romanchuk said. “The next morning, you wake up, [and] even though you have school, even if you have hard classes, you get into the mindset of the game. Pregame pep talks always help, keep each other in touch of what’s happened, and let [the team] know to play simple.”
That mindset has benefited Spotswood this season — and it did again on Tuesday — as the help of Romanchuk’s three goals propelled the Trailblazers to a 6-1 Valley District boys soccer win over Broadway at BHS.
SHS head coach Dan Atwell was impressed by Romanchuk’s effort and felt they executed things they worked on throughout the week.
“I feel like the boys did well for the most part,” Atwell said. “We could be a little bit better on our finishing, but we defended well from top to bottom, and played a nice style that we’re used to.”
It was a much different tone from BHS first-year head coach Phillip Ewel than he had after Thursday’s win over Fort Defiance.
Ewell said they knew Spotswood was a good team, and they showed it on Tuesday.
“They have really good individual players,” Ewell said. “It’s what it comes down to.”
Ewell felt they started the game well and had a solid start to the second half. Yet, things went south when captains Drew Kauffman and Marco Murillo left the game with injuries.
“It happens sometimes in soccer,” Ewell said. “They [became] more scared to step into a tackle because they didn’t want to get hurt.”
For Spotswood, Romanchuk felt like they’ve improved since last year and picked up the same chemistry they had with the returning players early this season.
“At the same time, we’re not at the professional level,” Romanchuk said. “So there’s always something we can improve on.”
Other goals for Spotswood came from junior midfielder Fernando Sierra-Perez, sophomore midfielder Brayan Molina Arevalo, and sophomore defender Elton Shabani.
Andres Cordosa had three assists for SHS, while Yoel Galeano Molina, a senior, and Sierra-Perez each dished out one.
The Blazers (6-0, 1-0 Valley) host Harrisonburg on Friday in Valley District action, while the Gobblers (5-2, 0-1 Valley) traveled to Staunton for non-district play on Wednesday.
Atwell feels his team is getting better daily and is hopeful to see what the rest of the season has in store.
“We’re training hard every day,” Atwell said. “Each game we’ve played a little bit better, so I’m excited about where we are, [but] there’s a long season to go.”
