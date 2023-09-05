STRASBURG — With each hard hit, Uriah Rutan bounced up quickly to his feet.
He’d show some occasional passion after one of his many big-time plays through the air or on his feet Thursday, but the even-keel approach he brought was a breath of fresh air.
“I’m proud of him,” Broadway head coach Danny Grogg said. “That kid worked for everything he’s got. He is a leader in our locker room. The kids follow him. Tonight, that was a spectacular performance. He took care of the football. He had some composure issues in the first game and even in our scrimmage, but he took command of our offense tonight.”
The 5-foot-10, 155-pounder may be considered undersized for the quarterback position by some, but he proved that not to be a factor in an upset of Strasburg on Thursday.
From start to finish, the sophomore put on a show behind center for the Gobblers, showcasing his special athleticism that gave Broadway coaches confidence he could succeed at the position while also displaying the type of confidence in the pocket to thrive long-term.
For Gobblers tight end Ryder Post, who spent a majority of the offseason working out with Rutan and attending a number of college camps together, it was a full-circle performance.
“I haven’t seen it before, but I worked with him all spring and all summer,” said Post, who caught six passes for 56 yards in the victory. “I hadn’t seen it in a game, but I knew it was there. It’s been there the whole time. He just needed that kind of breakout game.”
Rutan finished the evening 15-of-21 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown.
In the run game, he had a team-high 95 yards on 10 carries and added another score.
Even more impressive than all of that was the command he showed in the huddle.
“I just had composure,” Rutan said after the victory. “I was able to pass the ball well. And when I took off, I knew I was going to get some yards. It was just a confidence thing. We started off slow and in the second half, we started hitting those deeper passes.”
For the season, Rutan is 30-of-51 passing for 329 yards, three touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions and also has 23 carries for 158 yards and another score in the run game.
After the upset win over the Rams, the season outlook has changed for the Gobblers.
And one of the biggest reasons for that is the performance of their sophomore star.
“He’s tough,” Grogg said. “He’s tough as nails. He took some hits, but he commanded the offense out there and even came back and made plays on defense. He’s a really special kid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.