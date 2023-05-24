Many local athletes shined Tuesday, but none more than Broadway senior Jowell Gonzalez Santiago.
The Eastern Mennonite track and field commit earned Athlete of the Meet honors — due largely to his first-place effort in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.81 — and helped the Broadway boys team secure the Region 3C outdoor track and field championship at Harrisonburg High.
Santiago’s 4x400 relay team with Joseph Kerr, Ryley Tinnell, and Cole Knicely narrowly missed out on first place with a time of 3:27. Santiago also placed second in the long jump with a mark of 21-10.50.
Moments after taking pictures with his teammates and receiving an Athlete of the Meet plaque, Santiago still let the moment sink in as he wraps up a big-time final season with the Gobblers.
“It’s surreal,” Santiago said. “I had a lot of big goals this season, and I'm starting to get there, so I’m just happy.”
Santiago’s confidence in running the 400-meter is perhaps higher than anyone’s in the state, and he believes he’s mentally the toughest 400 runner around.
That was on display Tuesday.
“I don’t think anyone in the state runs it better than I do,” Santiago said. “It’s just a matter of going out, competing, and just making sure I execute every single part of the race.”
Spotswood’s 4x800 relay team of Jack Parlee, Kenneth Salmeron, Peyton Kenee, and Russell Kramer earned first place with a combined time of 8:22. Kramer later crushed the competition in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:49.
Kramer said it was a tactical decision to opt out of the 1600-meter run prior to the two-mile race, which gave him more confidence beforehand.
“Whether or not I would’ve won the [1600-meter] anyway is besides the point,” Kramer said. “After losing it in the district, it’s not worth it doing it in the region. I just decided to run the 4x800 and the 3200, and I ended up winning both.”
Waynesboro’s Qua’ran Patterson tore through the 110-meter hurdles for first place with a time of 15.27. Patterson said his goal was to set a personal record, and he did just that.
“I’ve been working on form and speed,” Patterson said. “I’ve progressed a lot. I’ve been hitting [personal-records] mostly every race.”
Patterson’s Waynesboro teammate, Amari Carter, stormed to the win in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.96. Patterson, Carter, Jonah Brent, and Jamier Flemming took first in the 4x100 relay with a combined time of 42.95.
Carter has been running with purpose this season following the passing of his grandmother a few months ago.
“I give everything to God and my grandma,” Carter said. “I do everything for her [and] my mom, she’s like my biggest fan. … I pray every single time I race.”
Waynesboro nabbed another win in the 1600-meter run as Adam Groves took first with 4:27. Close behind in the 1600-meter was Broadway’s Tristan Yoder, placing second with 4:28.
Yoder also competed in the 3200-meter run but was disqualified after taking too many steps over the out-of-bounds line. The three-sport athlete said he came out of basketball looking to log some mileage in track practice.
“I tried to get a jumpstart and get my mileage up quickly,” Yoder said. “From there, once the meets start coming around, you have to dial it back a little. It’s tough because I don’t have that long to train coming out of basketball, so I have to try and find that medium to start dialing it back but still get in shape.”
Spotswood distance standout Taylor Myers missed out on the win in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:20. Fort Defiance’s Abby Lane followed in third at 5:23.
Fort Defiance’s Kaity Ruiz and teammate Taylor Cubbage finished 1-2 in the 400-meter dash with respective times of 58.17 and 1:01.
Ruiz also claimed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.12.
Ruiz admitted Tuesday wasn’t her best day as she wasn’t properly hydrated, but even an off-day didn’t stop the Shenandoah University track commit from succeeding.
“It’s rewarding to know that even if it’s not the best day for me physically, I can still use the training I’ve earned and use it for my race,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz, along with Cubbage, Lane, and Trinity Neff, took first in the 4x400 relay with a combined time of 4:09. Cubbage was happy with her effort and felt their 4x400 lineup is a perfect setup.
“I think with Kaity anchoring, she’s always willing to push,” Cubbage said. “With me starting, not only can I get out of the blocks, but I’m also always trying to get us in a good position, because I’m so aggressive with my running.”
In field events, Broadway’s Ryder Post was victorious in the discus with a mark of 138-05, while his teammate Walker Knicely earned the win in the boys pole vault with a mark of 12-00.00. Spotswood’s Madison Doss claimed second in the girls long jump with a mark of 17-00.50.
Turner Ashby picked up two field event wins, with Adara Fox placing first in the triple jump with a mark of 35-00.50, while Raevin Washington snagged the win in the high jump with a mark of 5-06.00.
Washington is in the midst of competing in track and with the VBC Elite team in AAU basketball and admitted it’s difficult balancing both.
“Some days, I go to track practice and straight to basketball practice,” Washington said. “I have to keep my mental health up and keep my strength up, because I don’t want to get weak with anything.”
The Broadway boys were victorious with 82 points. Waynesboro took fourth with 56 points, while Spotswood snagged seventh with 35. The Fort Defiance girls secured third place with 54 points, while Spotswood took seventh with 29 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.