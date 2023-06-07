ROANOKE — Broadway’s storied journey through the 2023 season came to an end Tuesday.
The chips didn’t fall the Gobblers’ way, as they couldn’t find the timely hits when they needed them the most, ultimately leading them to an 11-6 loss to the Cave Spring Knights on the road in the Virginia High School League Class 3 softball state quarterfinals.
Broadway head coach Becky Cantrell was happy to see the fight her team displayed. She noted they had runners in scoring position multiple times, but at the end of the day, they couldn’t find that crucial barrel to drive them home.
Unfortunately for Broadway, Cave Spring was able to do so.
“They loaded the bases a couple of times,” Cantrell said. “We could get a couple of outs on them, and then they’d just get that one hit. … I’m so proud of our kids tonight, because they never quit [and] they never got down.”
After their Region 3C title game loss last Thursday, Cantrell said the loss was already behind them minutes after the game. If there were any doubts about Broadway’s mindset heading into Tuesday, senior right fielder Serenity King said their energy was at its peak.
“On the bus ride down, we were cheering a lot and were already hyped up,” King said. “I don’t think that was hanging over our heads much. I think we played to win and we tried our hardest.”
Broadway’s Taylor Suters capped off her junior year by slamming two home runs, one being a two-run bomb in the top of the first that propelled Broadway ahead.
Yet, that’s the only lead the Gobblers would see, as Cave Spring responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame and never looked back.
Suters’ second homer came in the top of the third — a solo shot to right. The first baseman attested to them not connecting on the ball in pivotal moments, and unfortunately, she said that’s just the nature of the game.
“That’s just how it goes sometimes,” Suters said. “Our coaches were proud of us, we were proud of ourselves, [and] it’s just how it goes in some games. We had some hits that fell, and some that didn’t.”
King notched two doubles in her final career game for Broadway, driving in a run on three hits. Shortstop Brooklyn Spitzer contributed a hit and two RBIs, while center fielder Jasmine Gett tallied two hits. Pitching phenom Lilah Deavers closed out her first year, tossing a complete game with six strikeouts.
Broadway’s season has ended, and while the Gobblers wanted more, they aren’t turning the page on this year thoroughly disappointed. After only winning six games last season, Suters is happy to see the program’s turnaround.
“Our motivation has grown tremendously throughout this year compared to last year,” Suters said. “I would just say we’re proud of ourselves.”
King said she’d forever cherish her good times on the field with her teammates as she leaves high school softball on a high note.
“It was a really good season,” King said. “I made a lot of memories [and] we did really well this year.”
Cantrell said some tears were shed following Tuesday’s loss, and she reminded the seniors of what they accomplished this season after the last three years they’ve endured.
She noted that the COVID pandemic plagued their first year, and the next two were about doing everything they could to assemble a program. This year, they found those pieces they needed, such as Deavers, to make some noise in the postseason.
“These seniors really got to experience what it’s like to have a complete team and put together an amazing season,” Cantrell said. “They’ve had three years of struggles, and [they were] able to walk away as one of eight teams that was left. … We just thank these girls for allowing us to be a part of the special things they’ve done this year.”
Cantrell said their coaching staff coaches from the heart, and no matter the outcome on the scoreboard, she’s grateful to get the chance to lead an exceptional group of girls.
“These kids just get along so well and they’re so fun,” Cantrell said. “They like to joke and cut up and things like that. There’s no drama with them, and that just makes it even more fun to the ballpark. You know no matter how your day was, when you step on the ballfield, it’s just two hours of being with these kids. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Broadway’s season might be over, but Suters believes the impact they made this season will carry over into next year. Suters is already geared up to take the field for her senior season, and she believes they’ll finally be looked at as a serious contender by other programs.
“We can’t wait to compete next year, just like we did this year,” Suters said. “We’re just excited to get going again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.