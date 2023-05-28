BROADWAY — Broadway is headed to the regional semifinals following a quality win Friday.
Freshman pitcher Lilah Deavers took care of business in the circle, while first baseman Taylor Suters drove two out of the park as the No. 3 Gobblers earned an 8-2 win over No. 6 Fort Defiance in the Region 3C softball quarterfinals at BHS.
Broadway head coach Becky Cantrell said they needed to hit off of Fort Defiance, something she felt they struggled with against them before.
“That was key,” Cantrell said. “I thought we had some kids that were pressing a little bit at the plate, just trying to do too much because they wanted to win that bad, [so] we reigned them in a little bit. I’m very pleased with the effort Lilah [Deavers] gave in the circle, [and] having [Kaleigh] Harper come in and close it down. It was a good team effort.”
Deavers fanned nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched in her first postseason outing. Deavers admitted she felt the pressure of her first playoff game, but the freshman phenom rose above.
“I was a little nervous going into it,” Deavers said. “[I] just stayed calm and did what I know how to do.”
Suters put up the first run of the game in the bottom of the first when she nailed her first of two solo homers. The junior proceeded to drill her second home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth, giving the Gobblers a 5-1 edge.
Cantrell noted that Suters also notched two home runs in the last meeting against Fort Defiance and that she’s exceptional at waiting for the right pitch and knowing what that pitch is.
“She did that in both at-bats,” Cantrell said. “She went deep into the count, fouled a couple off, and got the one that she was looking for and connected on it.”
Suters said it felt great to get a postseason win under their belts, noting the Broadway program hasn’t made it as far as they have in recent memory.
“It’s great to be here with my team and have our coaching staff behind us,” Suters said.
Sophomore shortstop Brooklyn Spitzer tallied three hits and two RBIs for Broadway, while sophomore third baseman Emma Morris contributed two hits. Senior standout Abby Campbell tossed a complete game for Fort Defiance and struck out 12.
Suters believed the key to victory over the Indians (10-11) was to keep the energy up throughout and not get down under any scenario.
“We got runs on early, but we continued to stay steady throughout the whole game,” Suters said.
The Gobblers (16-6) host No. 7 Liberty-Bedford Tuesday in a Region 3C semifinal matchup. Suters said they continue to follow their “no excuses” motto as they vie for a spot in the regional finals and a state berth.
“We keep thriving on that all year round,” Suters said. “Our practices have been 10 times better than last year, and we just keep getting better and better.”
